Man arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting woman in West Hollywood





Los Angeles County detectives are urging those who frequent clubs to be extremely vigilant about their surroundings and what they drink after a woman was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted in West Hollywood. Kent Okukporo, 42, is accused of spiked a woman’s drink before dragging her out of the Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood to her car on February 25. The victim was able to flee and call 911. Okukporo returned to the abbey the following day where security personnel recognized him and called deputies to arrest him, authorities said. Kent Okukporo (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) When asked how unusual it was for suspects to return to the scene of alleged assaults so soon, West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department Captain Bill Moulder said he wasn’t surprised. I don’t know how unusual that is, but I can say it sounds cheeky, Moulder said at a press conference on Thursday. Community members are staying on their toes and taking extra precautions to ensure their party is safe. Women need to be careful and vigilant on a daily basis, Mirabell Alan said, reacting to the worrying news. Even at noon and especially in the evening. The Abbey Food & Bar released a statement regarding the situation which reads in part: There’s no evidence of assault, drugs or kidnapping at the Abbey. A group of guests voluntarily left with the suspect in a carpool. We don’t know the details of what happened after the suspect left with the group, but we have been assisting law enforcement with their investigation. When the suspect returned the next day, our security recognized him and notified the police who then came to arrest him. We will always encourage anyone who believes their drink has been spiked or drugged, which is a crime, to immediately report the incident to law enforcement. If possible, they should go directly to the hospital and ask for treatment and obtain a toxicology report, which are very important steps to facilitate investigations by law enforcement. We have an extensive network of cameras across all of our locations, including body cameras on our security guards. We share these images with law enforcement whenever requested. If we see a crime being committed on camera, we report it ourselves. Okukporo is due in court on March 20. Any other potential victims are asked to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department station at 310-855-8850 or tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



