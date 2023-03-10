Robert Blake, Emmy-winning actor acquitted in the murder of his wife, dies at 89

Robert Blake, the Emmy-winning performer who rose from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted for the murder of his wife, died Thursday at the age of 89 .

A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died of heart disease, surrounded by his family at his home in Los Angeles.

Blake, the star of the 1970s TV show “Baretta,” once hoped for a comeback, but he never recovered from the ordeal that began with the shooting death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, outside a restaurant in Studio City on May 4. 2001. The story of their strange marriage, the child it produced, and its violent end was a Hollywood tragedy played out in court.





Once hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation, Blake has become best known as the center of a real murder trial, a story more bizarre than any he has starred in. Many remembered him not as the burly, dark-haired star of “Baretta,” but as a spectral, white-haired murder defendant.

In a 2002 interview with the Associated Press, he was adamant that he did not kill his wife. A jury eventually acquitted him, but a civil jury found Blake responsible for his death and ordered him to pay Bakley’s family $30 million, a judgment that put him out of business. The daughter he and Bakley had together, Rose Lenore, was raised by other parents and went for years without seeing Blake until they spoke in 2019. She would say People magazine that she called him “Robert”, not “Dad”.

It was an ignominious end to a life lived in the spotlight since childhood. As a young man, he starred in “Our Gang” comedies and starred in a movie classic, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.” As an adult, he was praised for his portrayal of real-life murderer Perry Smith in Truman Capote’s true best-selling film “In Cold Blood.”





Blake’s career culminated with the 1975 to 1978 television crime series, “Baretta.” He played the role of a detective who carried a cockatoo on his shoulder and liked disguises. It was typical of his specialty, portraying soft-hearted tough guys, and his signature line, “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time”, was often quoted.

Blake won an Emmy in 1975 for his portrayal of Tony Baretta, although behind the scenes the show was wracked with arguments involving the wayward star. He earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s best actors, but one of the hardest to work with. He later admitted to having struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction early in his life.

In 1993, Blake won another Emmy as the title character in “Judgment Day: The John List Story,” portraying a soft-spoken, observant man who murdered his wife and three children.

Blake’s career had slowed long before the trial. He only made a handful of screen appearances after the mid-1980s; his last project was in David Lynch’s “Lost Highway”, released in 1997. According to his niece, Blake had spent his later years “enjoying jazz music, playing guitar, reading poetry and watching many classic Hollywood movies.

Once a wealthy man, he ended up living off Social Security and a Screen Actor’s Guild pension.