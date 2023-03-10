Inside the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon





The 16th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon took place on March 9, drawing Hollywood’s best and brightest black professionals to Beverly Hills for an afternoon of celebration honoring black women who rocked the industry over the past year. This year’s winners included Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Freeform and Onyx Collective Exec Tara Duncan, and actresses Danielle Deadwyler and Dominique Thorne, presented by Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Chinonye Chukwu and Ryan Coogler with Daniel Kaluuya respectively. The crowd was also treated to a private, stripped-down performance from Chle, who took the stage for a powerful vocal performance. Besides the star-studded stage, the room was filled with black entertainment excellence at each of its tables, including sightings of stars like Marsai Martin, Teyana Taylor, Ruth E. Carter, and Tia and Tamera Mowry, to name a few. to name a few. Get an insider’s look at the red carpet, backstage and lunchtime encounters that punctuated an afternoon of black excellence. Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Laurence Tate, Adrian Holmes LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Larenz Tate and Adrian Holmes attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Winners are shown on large covers of ESSENCE during the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Daniel Kaluuya speaks onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Marsai Martin, Kandi Buruss LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Marsai Martin and Kandi Burruss attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Teyana Taylor, Lena Waithe Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe at the Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Holly Robinson Peete, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Gina Prince-Bythewood LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Holly Robinson Peete, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Gina Prince-Bythewood attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Yara Shahidi speaks onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Emayatzy Corinealdi, Patina Miller LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) KiKi Layne and Dominique Thorne attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Ryan Destiny, Keith Powers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Victoria Rowell, Mona Scott-Young, Sidra Smith, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tressa Azarel Smallwood and Yandy Smith-Harris LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Victoria Rowell, Mona Scott-Young, Sidra Smith, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tressa Azarel Smallwood and Yandy Smith-Harris attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09 /09/2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Quinta Brunson, Naturi Naughton and Dominique Thorne LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Quinta Brunson, Naturi Naughton and Dominique Thorne attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Chle performs onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Chle performs onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Elise Neal, Vivica A. Fox, Claudia Jordan LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Elise Neal, Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Amber Riley, Mona Scott-Young LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Amber Riley and Mona Scott Young attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Dominique Thorne, Ryan Coogler LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Dominique Thorne and Ryan Coogler attend Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) Daniel Kaluyya, Ruth E. Carter LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Daniel Kaluuya and Ruth E. Carter attend Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Quinta Brunson speaks onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts an award from Quinta Brunson onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Chinonye Chukwu speaks onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Ryan Coogler, Daniel Kaluyya LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Ryan Coogler and Daniel Kaluuya attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Host Boris Kodjoe speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Kellee Stewart, Niecy Nash-Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Kellee Stewart and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE) Viola Davis, Chloe Bailey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Viola Davis and Chle attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

