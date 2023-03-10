Submit creative works for the upcoming Youth Music and Arts Festival





Submissions are accepted for the Youth Music and Arts Festival will air on August 15, 2023, which will be the next global youth event for the Church. Submissions are open to young people of all faiths around the world. Youth ages 11-18 are invited to share their original works of music, dance, poetry, art, painting, sculpture, or any other creative work that illustrates how Jesus Christ is their strength. Artwork can be shared throughout the year at local events or on social media using the hashtag #AllThingsThroughChrist. Those wishing to have their creative work considered for the festival should submit their works online at youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org before May 22. Works can also be submitted by sending a direct message to Strive To Be Instagram Page. For the next youth event, we want to feature YOU, said a recent Instagram post from Strive To Be. We can’t wait! The 2023 youth theme is I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me, from Philippians 4:13. The pre-recorded broadcast will be available August 15 and can be used by leaders, parents and youth at any time to supplement their local activities. The event will be available in Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish on ChurchofJesusChrist.orgthe Gospel Library app, Gospel media and the YouTube channel Strive to be. Instructions on how to submit original creations are available in these same languages ​​at youth.churchofJesusChrist.org. Learn more about the call for the Youth Music and Arts Festival WHO: All young people aged 11 to 18 of any faith in the world. What: Original creative works singing, performing, dancing, drawing, painting, sculpting, writing, etc. Theme: I can do anything through Christ. Prompts include: How did he help you accomplish this? What role did he play in this creation? How did you find the strength in Him to develop this ability? When: Submit by May 22. Airing is August 15. How: Follow the instructions on youth.churchofjesuschrist.orgsend a direct message through the Instagram account @strive to beor share on social media using the hashtag #AllThingsThroughChrist

