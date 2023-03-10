Satish Kaushik Twitter Post: Satish Kaushik dies at 66: Actor-director’s latest Twitter post on Javed Akhtar’s ‘Colorful and Cheerful Holi’ goes viral





Veteran Bollywood actor, screenwriter and director Satish Kaushik, who is fondly remembered by fans as ‘Calendar’ after his famous role as ‘Mr. India’, died on Wednesday. He was 66. The actor died of a heart attack in Gurgaon. A day before his death, Kaushik had attended Javed Akhtar’s Holi bash in Mumbai where he laughed, danced and smiled with several familiar faces in the industry. The actor, dressed in a peach polo t-shirt and white pants, posed with Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and her husband Ali Fazal. Kaushik had shared photos from Akhtar’s Holi party, held at his Junu residence, Janki Kutri, on his official Twitter account. “Colorful Happy Fun #Holi night at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi. . “ Back to recommendation stories Colorful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met on https://t.co/AwFQmTLU2 – satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) 1678211836000 After hearing the shocking news of Kaushiks’ sudden disappearance, many people took to the post, which happens to be his last on social media, to mourn his passing. “The vibrant and colorful human being that he was, it’s unfortunate that he left us colorless one day after Holi. May you shine like a rainbow in the sky. Shanti Calendar Satish ji. ..” one person replied in the comments of the post. The vibrant, colorful human being that he was, it’s unfortunate that he left us colorless one day after Holi. May you shine like a rainbow in the sky. Calendar Shanti Satish j.. — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) March 9, 2023 What a loss… @satishkaushik2 bhai… Warm and endearing… A natural… Condolences to the family… Keep the strength… May his endearing smile stay with us, actor Ashish Vidyarthi wrote . What a loss… @satishkaushik2 bhai… Warm and endearing… A natural… Condolences to the family.. Keep the strength… May his endearing smile stay with us. — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) March 9, 2023 According to Anupam Kher, Kaushik’s close friend and colleague in the film industry, the actor was at a friend’s house in Delhi when he complained of being unwell. Kaushik asked the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way around 1 a.m. he had a heart attack, according to Kher. Kaushik, an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, was born in Haryana. He started his film career in the early 1980s. He was best known for his roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, where he also wrote the dialogues for the 1983 classic, “Mr India”, “Deewana Mastana” and “Udta Punjab”. Apart from “Mr India”, he is also known for his comedic roles as “Pappu Pager” in “Deewana Mastana” among many others. He was not only an actor but he was also a talented filmmaker who directed Sridevi’s movie, “Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja” and “Prem”. While both films couldn’t do well at the box office, Kaushik made a name for himself as a director. He got his big hit with ‘Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain’ and also ‘Tere Sang’ among others.

