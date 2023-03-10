Entertainment
An Oscar for “Everything, everywhere, all at once” would be historic
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards this weekend, and all eyes are on Everything Everywhere All at Once, the wacky, low-budget but ambitious sci-fi flick that dominated awards season.
Directed by the director duo known as the Daniels, Daniel Kwon and Daniel Scheiner, the film combines intergenerational family drama, multiversal sci-fi adventure, absurd comedy and martial arts action. It also features a predominantly Asian cast, starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and James Wong, which makes its 11 Oscar nominations particularly significant.
The success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, both box office and among awards bodies, is another breakthrough in Hollywood’s slow acceptance of Asian and Asian-American cinema, says Denise Khor, associate professor of Asian American Studies and Visual Studies at Northeastern University. The film, which centers on Evelyn (Yeoh), a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner, and Joy (Hsu), her first-generation daughter, and their endless versions across the multiverse, also reignited a conversation about the struggles faced by Asian actors were faced throughout the film. Hollywood history.
It’s very monumental, but why it’s monumental, this conversation that’s been happening around the film is a conversation that’s been happening since the beginning of cinema, Khor says.
Khor acknowledges that Hollywood has made strides in terms of representing and celebrating Asian cinema in recent years. Parasite, a South Korean thriller, won Best Picture in 2019, and films like South Korean immigrant drama Minari were nominated for the top Oscars. And blockbuster movies with all Asian cast like Crazy Rich Asians and Marvels Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made history and proved to executives the viability of big-budget productions centered on Asian characters.
But these successes are still not the norm. In acceptance speeches and press interviews, the cast of Everything, Everywhere, All At Once have been open about their experiences with racism and representation in Hollywood.
Yeoh’s decades-long career in Hong Kong and America has made her a film legend, but Everything Everywhere All at Once is her first starring role in a Hollywood film. Quan had early success as a child actor in the 1980s in films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. After that, despite her best efforts, he fought to get a job in front of the camera for nearly 35 years until his Oscar-nominated role in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Yeoh and Quan made history last month by becoming the first Asian actors to win their respective titles. Screen Actors Guild Awards.
These barriers and biases have been part of Hollywood since its inception, Khor says. Thinking of Yeoh’s career-ending recognition, Khor cites Wong Liu Tsong, known professionally as Anna May Wong, as an example of how the industry has and hasn’t. A true movie star who began her career in the silent film era in the 1920s and ended with 60 film credits, Wong had to fight just to work in the industry she had dedicated her life to. .
She left an incredible body of work, she had a very long career, but she was working at a time when yellowface casting practices were very common, Khor says, referring to the practice of casting white actors in Asian roles. This industry practice of yellowface has really shaped the roles of Asian American actors working in the industry.
Wong was sadly passed over for a role in The Good Earth, which instead went to Luise Rainer. Eventually, Wong left Hollywood to pursue a career in Europe and in theater.
And when movies started using the sound, the heavily accented yellow voice, which Hong referenced during a speech at the SAG Awardsemerged.
It’s not the real Asian accents, but it’s that kind of made-up signifier that really doesn’t connote anything but racial difference, Khor says. This imperative that you have to perform that yellow voice in order to actually interpret your Asianness has been something we see time and time again in Hollywood.
Everything, Everywhere, All At Once flips the script on Hollywood’s history of mistreatment of Asians, which Khor says contributed somewhat to the film’s success. Using Chinglish, a combination of English and Chinese, conveys an authentic, lived experience that resembles the way people speak, she says. And the way the filmmakers turn cultural and linguistic misunderstandings, including Evelyn’s misinterpretation of the Pixar film Ratatouille as Raccacoonie, into jokes with emotional fallout, eschews the sins of the past.
There seems to be a way that, at least for me as an Asian American, in those times they talk to me, Khor says. If you understand how the accent has been used as a racializing trope, that’s so smart. These kinds of moments really puncture us and both remind us of this story while giving us something else.
The idea that a goofy sci-fi movie like Everything Everywhere All at Once, which includes a long joke about a universe in which everyone has hot dog fingers, is a favorite for best picture is surprising. But who the center of the film in front of and behind the camera makes her place in the Oscar race meaningful.
Hollywood operates on the logic of bankability: who is most likely to generate the most audience and profits? Historically, leaders have answered that question with the Tom Cruises and Harrison Fords of the world, Khor says. In an increasingly risk-averse industry, these decisions have been key to what we see on screen. That Yeoh, a 60-year-old Asian woman who is legendary to those who know her but lacks mass recognition, anchors Everything Everywhere All at Once punches holes in traditional Hollywood logic, much like the film itself.
The success of the film at the Oscars is not a panacea. There is still a lot of progress to be made. But Khor hopes the potential Oscar wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once and the recent wave of blockbuster Asian films will let Hollywood know there’s another universe of cinema and filmmakers out there and audiences want it.
The Academy and people in the industry are now belatedly recognizing what so many people have already recognized, which is that Asian cinemas are amazing, Khor says. They did an incredible job, they have a deep history and there are authors who have come out of these national cinemas. In the United States, they were only the last to realize what was happening.
Cody Mello-Klein is a reporter for Northeastern Global News.
