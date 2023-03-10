Connect with us

An Oscar for “Everything, everywhere, all at once” would be historic

Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards this weekend, and all eyes are on Everything Everywhere All at Once, the wacky, low-budget but ambitious sci-fi flick that dominated awards season.

Directed by the director duo known as the Daniels, Daniel Kwon and Daniel Scheiner, the film combines intergenerational family drama, multiversal sci-fi adventure, absurd comedy and martial arts action. It also features a predominantly Asian cast, starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and James Wong, which makes its 11 Oscar nominations particularly significant.

The success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, both box office and among awards bodies, is another breakthrough in Hollywood’s slow acceptance of Asian and Asian-American cinema, says Denise Khor, associate professor of Asian American Studies and Visual Studies at Northeastern University. The film, which centers on Evelyn (Yeoh), a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner, and Joy (Hsu), her first-generation daughter, and their endless versions across the multiverse, also reignited a conversation about the struggles faced by Asian actors were faced throughout the film. Hollywood history.

Denise Khor, associate professor of Asian American studies and visual studies at Northeastern University. Photo by Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University

It’s very monumental, but why it’s monumental, this conversation that’s been happening around the film is a conversation that’s been happening since the beginning of cinema, Khor says.

Khor acknowledges that Hollywood has made strides in terms of representing and celebrating Asian cinema in recent years. Parasite, a South Korean thriller, won Best Picture in 2019, and films like South Korean immigrant drama Minari were nominated for the top Oscars. And blockbuster movies with all Asian cast like Crazy Rich Asians and Marvels Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made history and proved to executives the viability of big-budget productions centered on Asian characters.

But these successes are still not the norm. In acceptance speeches and press interviews, the cast of Everything, Everywhere, All At Once have been open about their experiences with racism and representation in Hollywood.

Yeoh’s decades-long career in Hong Kong and America has made her a film legend, but Everything Everywhere All at Once is her first starring role in a Hollywood film. Quan had early success as a child actor in the 1980s in films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. After that, despite her best efforts, he fought to get a job in front of the camera for nearly 35 years until his Oscar-nominated role in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Yeoh and Quan made history last month by becoming the first Asian actors to win their respective titles. Screen Actors Guild Awards.

These barriers and biases have been part of Hollywood since its inception, Khor says. Thinking of Yeoh’s career-ending recognition, Khor cites Wong Liu Tsong, known professionally as Anna May Wong, as an example of how the industry has and hasn’t. A true movie star who began her career in the silent film era in the 1920s and ended with 60 film credits, Wong had to fight just to work in the industry she had dedicated her life to. .

