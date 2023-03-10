What to know about the best actor nominees – The Journal

Oscar Nominations – Actor

LOS ANGELES (AP) It’s always fun when an Oscar category is filled with first-time nominees at different stages of their careers. Best Actor is another three-way race, between Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser, each with notable wins from guilds and critic groups. The Associated Press writers predict that Fraser will have the advantage.

Here’s a little more about the nominees and their roles ahead of the Oscars on March 12, which airs live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. And if you missed a performance, there’s still time to check out this year’s nominees.

BRENDAN FRASER

Brendan Fraser doesn’t care that people have called his turn in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, in which he plays a reclusive English teacher named Charlie who grapples with his past amid a dire prognosis, a comeback. But that’s not the word he chose.

Rather, it’s more of a reintroduction than a comeback, Fraser told the AP. It’s an opportunity to reintroduce myself to an industry that I don’t think has forgotten me like it has. I have never been this far.

The film, an adaptation of the Samuel D. Hunters play, shows a different side to Fraser as an actor than the affable action/comedy roles that made him beloved and famous in the 1990s.

I gave him everything I had every day, he said. We were living under the existential threat of COVID. An actor’s job is to approach everything as if it were the first time. I did it, but also like it might be the last time.

Age: 54

Notable wins: Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild.

COLIN FARRELL

In Martin McDonagh’s tragicomic tale of the end of a friendship The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Farrells Pdraic is the one Brendan Gleeson Colm broke up with on their small Irish island in 1923.

He has an innocence where he can’t understand why his friend of so many years cut him, Farrell said of his character last year at the Venice Film Festival, where he won best actor. It shakes him to his heart… He lives a beautiful life and that beauty is taken away from him.

The film was a reunion for the trio who developed a deep bond over In Bruges 14 years ago.

From the start, there was a deep sense of kinship and mutual understanding, Farrell told the AP. In a weird way, I understand myself more through Martin and his mind and his heart and his work. And I understand myself more through my interactions with Brendan.

Age: 46 years old

Notable wins: Venice Film Festival, New York Film Critics Circle, National Board of Review, Golden Globes (musical/comedy)

AUSTIN BUTLER

Austin Butler spent so much time and mental and emotional energy preparing to play and play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s colorful drama that he finds it hard to talk about it without sounding incredibly pretentious and important, he told the AP. There are some aspects that even I don’t fully understand.

The past few weeks have also brought their own emotional ups and downs, with her Golden Globe win, her Oscar nomination and the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley in the span of a few days.

The peaks are so high and the valleys so low, Butler said.

I just wish Lisa Marie was here with us to celebrate. Sometimes in the midst of intense grief and righteous heartbreaking loss, it’s a little weird to celebrate. But I also know how much that movie meant to Lisa Marie, how much her father’s legacy meant to her. I feel so proud and humbled to be part of this story.

Age: 31

Notable wins: Golden Globes (drama), BAFTA.

NIGHY TICKET

Bill Nighy plays a British civil servant who receives a terminal diagnosis in 1953 London in Oliver Hermanuss’ remake of Kurosawa’s classic Ikiru.

I was very moved when we did it, the fact that we did it, that we were back and it was the first thing I had done since the pandemic, Nighy told the PA. The pandemic has forced us to re-prioritize our lives and stuff and this movie is about how to make the most of each day. So I guess in that regard it was timely.

The veteran actor said he thought they were doing something special, but was unprepared for the enthusiastic reception everywhere. And thematic resonance aside, it didn’t make him reflect on his own heritage.

I never think in terms of inheritance, he says. I find it hard to get excited about a world that won’t include me.

Age: 73 years old

Notable wins: Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

PAUL MESCAL

Paul Mescal did not expect to date Aftersun Friends with an 11-year-old child. But that’s what happened with her co-star Frankie Corio on the set of Charlotte Wells’ personal and evocative film about a young father and daughter vacationing in Turkey in the 1990s.

We both went out two weeks before filming started. There was some sort of loose plan that we could repeat. And we did some of that, but ultimately we just spent the two weeks of me playing like I was pretending to be his father, Mescal told the AP. It’s one of the greatest professional experiences I’ve had. It really surprised me. I fell in love with her and I adore her and she’s just a phenomenal actor.

The Irish actor said he enjoys working on smaller films with rookie directors. On the contrary, he hopes that his raised profile after his appointment could help him achieve another project like this.

I am very proud that there is still an appetite for these films, he said.

Age: 27 years old

–

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: http://www.apnews.com/academy-awards.