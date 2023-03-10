Child actor Ben Savage running for Adam Schiff’s seat in Congress





JTA Ben Savage, the Jewish actor best known for the 1990s coming-of-age series Boy Meets World, is running to replace Adam Schiff, the Jewish Democratic congressman from California who is running for the States Senate -United. Savage, 42, is among at least four Democrats running in the primary to replace Schiff in his Los Angeles-area congressional district. Her Instagram post on Monday announcing the campaign focused on good governance. I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore trust in government by offering sensible, innovative, and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing problems, Savage wrote in the post. And it’s time for passionate new leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see government functioning to its fullest capacity, unhampered by political divisions and vested interests. Schiff, who is running to replace incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein, has gained national profile for her role in prosecuting former US President Donald Trump during his first impeachment, as well as for her position on the congressional committee responsible for to investigate the January 6 insurrection. 2021. Alongside his acting career, Savage has some political experience. He earned a degree in political science from Stanford University and interned for Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter, who was Jewish, in 2003 when Specter was a Republican. Specter later became a Democrat. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms And this isn’t his first campaign: Last year, Savage garnered less than 7% of the vote in a race for West Hollywood City Council. He rose to fame, however, for his starring role on Boy Meets World as lovable goof Cory Matthews. The show aired on ABC in 1993-2000 and was rebooted on Disney Channel in 2014-2017 as Girl Meets World, which focused on Riley, the Savages character’s daughter, and his wife, Topanga. Savages’ older brother is Fred Savage, the former star of another coming-of-age series, The Wonder Years, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct. As an adult, Ben Savage began playing Jewish characters. In a flashback episode of the drama Homeland, he played a younger version of Saul Berenson, the Jewish spymaster played by Mandy Patinkin. He also played the Jewish love interest of a woman who discovers she has Jewish heritage in the 2020 Hallmark movie, Love, Lights, Hanukkah! In real life, Topanga the Canyon, otherwise Cory’s fictional love interest remains out of reach. It’s in California’s 32nd congressional district, right next to where Savage runs.

