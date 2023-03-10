Entertainment
Bollyx – The Bollywood Workout at Wellnergy Festival 2023 at Barn Elms Sports Centre, London on June 17, 2023
Bollyx – The Bollywood Workout
BollyX is a Bollywood Fitness program that combines dynamic choreography with the hottest music from around the world. BollyX with Mevy & Tabzy, we have been teaching Bollywood Fitness since 2019. We offer weekly virtual classes on Zoom and Bollywood workshops at events! Our Bollywood fitness class is open to all fitness levels, so come check out this amazing Bollywood session on the Wellnergy stage!!!
At the very heart of a BollyX workout is the inspiration it draws from the music and dance of Bollywood, Indian film industry to make you move, sweat and smile. So come on and #ball ball Wellnergy with us with a Bollywood Twist!
We will also teach our own Coco Jumbo Tik Tok Challenge which received over 1.2k views on YouTube shorts take a look and come with Coco Jumbo at Wellnergy!
follow us on instagram @bollyxwithmevy @bollyburst
Biennergy 2023
Wellnergy brings together the five pillars of mindfulness, fitness, food, music and laughter in a unique festival experience that enriches the mind, body and soul. It’s a day of fun activities and wellness experiences to educate and transform friends, families and couples.
Place
Barn Elms Sports Centre, Putney, London, SW13 ODG
We welcome Wellnergy to a new home for 2023 in South London, a short walk from Barnes station. Spend the day exploring our variety of stalls, workshops and chatting with experts, while enjoying a complete wellness experience.
