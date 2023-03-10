Entertainment
Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone
published by: Chirag Segal
Last update: March 10, 2023, 5:10 p.m. HST
While Kiara Advani will be seen in RC15, Deepika Padukone is filming for Project K. Janhvi Kapoor will also be making her Telugu debut soon. (Pictures: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Jahnvi Kapoor are ready for their new movies in southern cinema. But can you guess how much these actresses charge for these films? Find out here.
With the success of RRR, southern cinema gained momentum. New age filmmakers are eager to introduce popular Bollywood actresses for their films to reach audiences beyond the southern states of the country. Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Jahnvi Kapoor are ready for their new movies in southern cinema. But can you guess how much these actresses charge for these films?
Kiara Advanis fee for RC15 revealed
Shershaah actress Kiara Advani made her acting debut in southern cinema with Bharat Ane Nenu. She co-starred with Mahesh Babu in the 2018 Telugu film. Later, she appeared in Vinaya Vidheya Rama alongside Ram Charan. It was released in 2019. But its recent successes in Bollywood have made it a top choice for filmmakers in the south. According to a report from Times Of India, Kiara is paid over Rs 4 crore for her role in Ram Charans next. The film is directed by S. Shankar.
Deepika Padukone takes a huge sum for the K project
Deepika Padukone will soon appear in Project K, alongside Prabhas. It is one of the most anticipated films. According to several media, Deepika Padukone receives a large payment for the realization of Nag Ashwins. A report in India Today said Deepika signed Project K for around Rs 10 crore. It is Deepika Padukone’s first Telugu film and besides the actress and Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal role in it. The film is said to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.
Janhvi Kapoor will also make her Telugu debut
New age star Janhvi Kapoor is also ready to set foot in the Telugu film industry. Janhvi will make her southern cinema debut in a film by Koratala Siva alongside RRR Jr star NTR. The Bollywood actress recently signed on for the film and it has been reported that she was paid very well for it. According to India Today, the actress earns around Rs 4 to 5 crore for NTR 30. Filming of the film is expected to start in April and it will be released in mid-2024.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt reportedly received Rs 9 crore for her role in global hit SS Rajamoulis RRR. The film mesmerized everyone in India and abroad and its song Naatu Naatu was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Song category.
