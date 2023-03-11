Inside KA Enterprises, Bollywood star Deepika Padukones start-up ‘venture shop’

Deepika Padukone wears many hats as an actress, producer, investor, entrepreneur, global brand ambassador and future Oscar presenter. One of the most sought after names in Bollywood, and now the world over, Padukone has been quietly building up her business portfolio over the past few years.

She created her family office KA Enterprises in 2014 and began investing in startups soon after. Some of its key bets include Epigamia, Furlenco, Blu Smart, Bellatrix, Atomberg Technologies, Front Row, Mokobara, Supertails, Nua, etc. In some cases like Epigamia and Nua, for example, the actor has also doubled as an investor and brand ambassador.

Jigar K Shah, a former venture capitalist and fund manager at KA Enterprises since 2020, manages all financial assets of unlisted, listed and fixed income Padukones. He says business today in exclusive chat, we run KA Enterprises like a typical venture store. For DP, it’s more of a gut-driven decision-making process. While I do most of the meetings around business models, channel checks, and due diligence. She is the heart and I am the spirit of KA.

Shah believes that KA Enterprises is comparable to any decent sized start-up fund in India, with average check sizes between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore. But when it comes to the investment thesis, it depends on the differentiated value proposition that the company offers, defensible moats. We also look at the team and their execution capabilities. [before funding]he says.

Shah strategized and led most of KA’s seed investments. He expects the family office to evolve like any other venture capital fund. There is only one Limited Partner (LP) now – we only invest one person’s capital [DPs] money, but it will increase. We are also looking to strengthen our investment team, he explains.

Become an entrepreneur with DPKA

Interestingly, Padukone’s business interests aren’t limited to the family office or his production house. In May 2021, it incorporated a new company DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Pvt. Ltd in Mumbai. It counts her and her legendary father Prakash Padukone as directors, according to Tofler.

Shah, meanwhile, is the co-founder of DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures, which launched high-end skincare brand 82E last November. How did the busy actor get bitten by the entrepreneurial bug?

Shah shares, beauty and personal care companies have started reaching out to us to involve Deepika, either as a brand ambassador or at a promotional event. But she always wanted to create her own brand. So we’ve looked at everything from idea-stage BPC fledglings, to large venture-backed companies, to incumbent brands. But we were not convinced by the stakes they proposed. DP wanted more control and involvement in shaping the brand narrative.

And so was born 82E (pronounced Eighty Two East), a brand that claims to marry Ayurveda with science. In December, it raised $7.5 million in a seed round led by DSG Consumer Partners and IDEO Ventures, with participation from KA Enterprises and several ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs). I am honored to have world-renowned investors join us in our vision to establish 82E as a modern Indian-born personal care brand for the world,” Padukone said in a statement.

Aimed at active urban women in the 25-35 age group, 82E has set up its own R&D laboratory in Bangalore. Very few BPC startups in India have their own R&D labs, says Shah, adding: We wanted to offer a clean, vegan and high quality product. All formulations are developed and dermatological tests and clinical tests are carried out in the laboratory.

Padukone, despite her busy schedule, is seen as an active entrepreneur. DP participates in every formulation trial and uses every product on her skin before giving us the go-ahead, Shah reveals.

Currently, 82E has four products on the market, but releases more every month. Responding to criticisms of the products’ rigid pricing, Shah says, “We’re certainly more expensive than those selling for $500 a pop, but we’re below the median when it comes to the global skincare market.” And we’ve also seen encouraging traction from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where people want quality, aspirational products.

While DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures’ first foray into the market is making all the right noises, it may not be the last. Summarizing the growing trend of Bollywood actors becoming investors and entrepreneurs, brand consultant Harish Bijoor told Business Today, Film and cricket celebrities, who enter businesses by lending their names, contribute glamorous capital, which sometimes has a higher valuation than the equity they have invested

We live in the age of startups and celebrities don’t want the ship to sail, he added.

