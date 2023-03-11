When Prithviraj Sukumaran predicted Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan could be the one ‘hit’ bringing Bollywood back into the box office game





Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan proved to be a historic box office hit. Its Hindi version went through the life of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) to become the highest grossing Hindi film. During his theatrical journey, the action artist has broken almost all records and is yet to finish his run. Before all the hype, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran predicted that SRK’s comeback film would turn the tables for Bollywood. We all know how star Shah Rukh Khan changed things dramatically for Bollywood. Before that, the industry struggled to deliver big box office hits. Sure, movies like Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Drishyam 2 had strong numbers, but monstrous success was missing. It was about South overtaking Bollywood with huge hits like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. Additionally, there has been an outpouring of negativity surrounding Bollywood releases. In December 2022, while speaking at the Filmmaking Companions Roundtable, Prithviraj Sukumaran supported Bollywood. He thought it was just a bad phase and the industry would bounce back from huge success. He predicted that one movie might be Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. And behold, his prediction came true! Speaking about the bad phase of Bollywood, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “Not so long ago we sat down at the table and thought: how do they (Bollywood) do? How does Hindi cinema manage to solve this problem? How are they able to open such vast foreign markets? And that was not so long ago. I’m not talking about medieval times. So I really believe it’s a phase. There will be a big hit, maybe his Pathaan. He added: “It could just be one big movie followed by another big movie and the whole narrative will change.” Here is an excerpt from the conversation: “There will be a big hit, maybe his #pathaan and everything will be back for Bollywood” :- Prithviraj Sukumaran Bollywood = #ShahRukhKhan

rightly said pic.twitter.com/PLTBfOX8Ke —Aman (@amanaggar) December 12, 2022

