Death of Satish Kaushik: 5 other Bollywood stars whose untimely death shocked the world – News





Some of the industry’s most beloved actors died before they hit 50 AFP By web office Published: Thu 9 March 2023, 06:47 PM Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik died early Thursday morning. He was only 66 years old. The news of his disappearance left fans, colleagues and the film industry in shock. Bombay House. He even posted several photos on social networks. With his passing, the Indian film industry has lost another talented star. We watch the untimely deaths of five other rising stars, some of whom died before they even reached their 50s. Tunisha Sharma Age: 20 The actress was found dead on the set of her Alibaba show Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24, 2022. She is believed to have committed suicide. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested after a lawsuit was filed by the stars’ late mother and veteran actress Vanita Sharma. Tunisha had gone to the bathroom during the filming of the series and had not returned for a long time. When the door was broken down, the star was found hanging inside. She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead. jia khan Age: 25 years old The actress made a sensational debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the 2007 film, Nishabd. After that, she landed meaty roles in films such as Ghajini and Housefull. Her short-lived fame ended after she supposedly committed suicide at the age of June 3, 2013. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom at her family home in Mumbai. Her boyfriend and son of veteran star Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj, has been accused by his mother of being behind the actor’s death. Sushant Singh Rajput Age: 34 The actor made his TV debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Di but became a household name after appearing on Ekta Kapoors popular TV series Pavitra Rishta. He made his big screen debut with Kai Poche in 2013 and rose to prominence with the biopic about Indian cricketing legend MS Dhoni. Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Sidharth Shukla Age: 40 years old The actor-model debuted on the TV show Babul Ka Anagann Chootey Na but won the hearts of fans after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. The star, who was known to follow a regular health regime, died on September 2, 2020, after suffering a major heart attack. KK Age: 53 Popular Bollywood singer KK was performing at a concert in Kolkata, India when he complained of discomfort and walked off stage between performances. The singer returned to his hotel, where he complained of being unwell and was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/satish-kaushik-passes-away-5-other-bollywood-stars-whose-untimely-deaths-shocked-the-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos