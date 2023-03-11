Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt take legal route against paparazzi for invasion of privacy: ‘It was totally unwarranted’ : Bollywood News





Bollywood actors and star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going the legal route after paparazzi illegally took pictures of Alia at her home. Ranbir called this situation ugly and said anything could happen in his house and it was totally unjustified. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt take legal action against paparazzi for invasion of privacy: ‘It was totally unwarranted’ For the ignorant, Alia Bhatt was quite furious when photographers clicked on her pictures inside her house. The actress took to her Instagram story to call out the publication for sharing her photos and even tagged the Mumbai police. Alia wrote, Are you kidding me? I was at home having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the patio of the building next door with a camera straight at me. In what world is this acceptable and is it allowed? It’s a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There is a line you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines have been crossed today. Siding with her and calling the invasion of privacy proprietary, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also shared their grievances. Now Ranbir Kapoor has spoken on the matter. In an interview with Miss Malini, Ranbir said: It was an invasion of privacy. You can’t shoot inside my house and anything can happen inside my house, it’s my house. It was totally out of place. We follow the correct legal channels to deal with it. I don’t want to talk too much about it, but it was something very ugly. He continued, We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi are part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship, they work with us, we work with them. But that kind of stuff is something that puts your back to the wall and you’re very ashamed of someone doing something like that. On the work side, Alia Bhatt will then make her Hollywood debut with heart of stone. She also has Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is currently starring in Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. His next will be Animal released in August 2023. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar star Ranbir Kapoor says daughter Raha already owns 30 pairs of sneakers: I’ll start making her a sneakerhead BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

