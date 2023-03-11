Sisodia arrest: AAP cites Indian epics, BJP draws parallels between Bollywood and commercial barbs





The ruling AAP and opposition BJP in Delhi upped the ante in their war of words on Friday, drawing inspiration from Bollywood and Indian epics to settle political scores on social media. The heated but amusing brawl between them raged throughout the day over AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both of whom are currently incarcerated in Tihar prison on alleged corruption and money laundering charges. money, respectively. On Friday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some people see themselves as God and have put behind bars those who serve the country and children. He said that the demon king Hiranyakashyap too mistakenly believed himself to be the God and tried to stop Prahlad from worshiping him. “But they couldn’t stop Prahlad then and they won’t be able to stop him now,” Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet, apparently referring to Sisodia as Prahlad. Later that day, the Delhi BJP retweeted a poster of Jain and Sisodia impersonating Govinda and Sanjay Dutt from the 2001 film Jodi No. 1. The poster, first shared by BJP leader Parvesh Verma, said : “Produced by Arvind Kejriwal, at Tihar theaters now”. AAP! #DelhiLiquorScam pic.twitter.com/6X52x77euF Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) March 10, 2023 Along with the poster, Verma tweeted in Hindi that this was just the start, ‘real mastermind’ Kejriwal still has to go to jail. Separately, in a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that if a leader joins the BJP, that person becomes “Raja Harishchandra”, which stands for absolute adherence to truth, and action is taken against all others. “The fatter the corrupt, the fatter they become officers. This is the new BJP slogan. If you are a BJP leader, you are King Harishchandra,” he alleged. Singh also referred to the CBI’s visit to Sisodia’s home before his February 26 arrest. “Nothing was found in Manish Sisodia’s house, village or bank. The CBI accepted defeat. ,” he said. Sisodia was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of Delhi’s now scrapped alcohol or excise policy for 2021-22. On Friday, a Delhi court sent Sisodia into the custody of the Enforcement Branch until March 17.

