Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate the Festival of Colors in Los Angeles with their friend Preity Zinta [View Pics]





Bollywood actors celebrated Holi 2023 with utmost zeal and delight this year. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and many other celebrities have previewed their Holi celebration via Instagram. Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra also celebrated the festival of colors with great enthusiasm at her residence in Los Angeles. The actress and her husband Nick Jonas threw a fun party at their house. PC gave some insight into their celebration by sharing a fun image on their Instagram story. Read also – No more homesickness! Priyanka Chopra had a crazy Holi with Jimmy Fallon and his family in New York – see photos On Thursday, the global icon posted a goofy photo to her Instagram Stories from her Holi celebration. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra is seen holding a water gun and running away from Nick Jonas Holi’s attack. Sharing the photo she wrote, As you can see, we take this very seriously. The photo in question appears to be from last year’s Holi celebration. To wish her fans and followers on Instagram, the actress shared a throwback photo from yesteryear Holi bash. Also Read – ‘Do Me A Favour, Let’s Play Holi’, Priyanka Chopra’s Holi Wish Will Make You Nostalgic – See Photo However, the couple also threw a big Holi party this year at their residence in Los Angeles. The party was also attended by Bollywood star Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough. Preity Zinta gave an inside look at Priyanka’s big Holi bash by sharing a video montage of photos and videos on Instagram. She wished everyone a happy Holi and thanked kind and fun hosts Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photos and videos from their Holi party went viral on social media when their fan pages uploaded them to the internet. The families of Chopra and Jonas enjoyed the festival of colors in their green lawns with their friends. Priyanka Chopra moved to Los Angeles after marrying American singer Nick Jonas, but she hasn’t left her roots behind. She celebrates Indian festivals with all the traditions and Holi seems to be her favorite as the actress celebrates it every year. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

