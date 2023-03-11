Entertainment
Floral, Seductive and Fabulous: The Hottest Bollywood Summer Dresses You Must Have | fashion trends
Summer is fast approaching, so it’s time to revamp your wardrobe with chic and trendy dresses. If you’re looking for fashion inspiration, why not take inspiration from Bollywood celebrities who are always on the cutting edge of fashion? With their effortless style and impeccable taste, these stars have given us major fashion goals over the years. Whether you go for a casual daytime look or a glamorous evening ensemble, these dresses are sure to turn heads and make you the center of attention. So, let’s dive in and find out the hottest Bollywood inspired summer dresses you must have in your wardrobe. (Also read: Jumpsuit Fashion: 5 Bollywood Inspired Jumpsuits You Must Have In Your Wardrobe )
1. Kriti Sanons Floral Dress
Kriti Sanon is known for her effortlessly chic style. Her floral sundress with a deep V neckline, flutter sleeves, back bow detail and vibrant floral print is perfect for a summer date. Kriti paired the dress with strappy nude sandals and minimal jewelry, letting the dress be the focal point of her outfit. So take inspiration from Kriti and add a floral midi dress to your wardrobe this summer, and you’ll be sure to turn heads wherever you go.
2. Huma Qureshi’s long green dress
Huma dropped major casual fashion cues for her fans to follow as she decked herself out in a long green and white dress. Huma’s sundress featured an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline and corset detailing. The dramatic sleeves featured a quarter length. The ankle-length dress cascaded over a flowing skirt below the waist. The vibrant green color is perfect for summer and the lightweight fabric makes it comfortable to wear all day. This dress is perfect for any formal or semi-formal occasion, and its timeless design makes it a wardrobe staple.
3. The short flared dress of Nushrrat Bharuccha
This Nushrratt Bharuccha dress features a plunging neckline, slightly puffed sleeves and soft pleats. The floral print in pastel colors gives the dress a fun and playful look, perfect for a summer day. Nushrratt paired the dress with nude heels and minimal jewelry, which added to the overall laid-back vibe of her outfit. This dress is perfect for any casual occasion and its lightweight design makes it comfortable to wear in warm weather. So take inspiration from Nushrratt and add a flared mini dress to your wardrobe this summer.
4. Janhvi Kapoor’s thigh-high slit dress
Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute vision of beauty in a vibrant floral print dress, which perfectly encapsulates the essence of summer fashion. The dress featured a daring plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that added a touch of sexiness to the outfit. The airy and lightweight fabric of the dress made it a perfect choice for a summer day, while the bold and eye-catching print allowed Janhvi to really steal the show. All in all, Janhvi’s look has been the perfect inspiration for summer fashion, and anyone looking to make a statement this season should definitely take inspiration from her chic and on-trend style.
5. Vidya Balan’s Green Floral Wrap Dress
Vidya Balan gave off strong bohemian vibes as she donned a stunning floral ensemble. The dark green draped dress was adorned with rustic orange flowers, which added an earthy touch to the outfit. The collared dress featured a v-neckline, balloon sleeves with gathered cuffs and a relaxed fit that hugged Vidya’s curves beautifully, while the cinched details at the waist accentuated her figure. However, it was the daring thigh-high slit that really enhanced the outfit and added a touch of sexiness to the overall look. With its perfect blend of boho style and sultry allure, her outfit is the perfect summer fashion inspiration.
6. Mouni Roy’s colorful floral dress
Mouni’s stunning dress features a figure-hugging silhouette, with a deep sweetheart neckline and noodle-shaped sleeves. The vibrant and bold floral print of the dress is perfect for summer, and the lightweight fabric makes it comfortable to wear all day. Mouni styled her braids in beachy waves, which added to the overall relaxed vibe of her outfit. This dress is perfect for a casual day or beach vacation, and its bright and playful design is sure to lift your mood. So take inspiration from Mouni and add a colorful floral dress to your wardrobe this summer, and you’ll be sure to radiate beauty and charm wherever you go.
7. Ananya Panday’s easy-to-wear sleeveless dress
Ananya Panday often opts for comfortable yet stylish outfits that reflect her youthful personality. Her dress features a relaxed silhouette, with a high neck and a flowing skirt that falls just above the knee. The light blue color of the dress is perfect for summer and the sleeveless design makes it comfortable to wear on a hot day. This dress is perfect for a day out with friends or running errands, and its effortlessly chic design will have you feeling both comfy and stylish. So take inspiration from Ananya and add an easy-to-wear sleeveless dress to your wardrobe this summer, and you’ll be ready for any casual occasion.
