Actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s new car is a luxury Mercedes Benz GLE SUV worth over 1 crore





Bollywood actor, director and singer Farhan Akhtar is popular in the industry. Like many of his colleagues, Farhan also has a decent collection of expensive cars and SUVs in his garage. One of the latest additions to his garage is a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV. Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, who is also an actress and singer, took delivery of their new vehicle together. The photo of them taking the delivery has already surfaced online. The images were shared by automatic shed, an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership in Mumbai. Auto Hangar shared the images of the actors on their Instagram page. The Bollywood couple chose to buy the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV in a black shade which is very popular and common among celebrities. Mercedes-Benz is the largest luxury car manufacturer in India. They have one of the longest car lines in the country. The Mercedes-Benz GLE seen here in the images is positioned between the GLC and the flagship GLS SUV. Pricing for an all-new GLE SUV starts at around Rs 88 lakh, ex-showroom. Also Read: Mahindra XUV900 Coupe: New Details Surface Mercedes-Benz GLE is a 5-seater luxury SUV and it is also the best-selling SUV of the brand. The SUV is packed with features inside and it also comes with a very bold design on the outside. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is offered with features such as multi-beam LED headlights with “intelligent headlight control plus”. airmatic suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED rear lights, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, multi-zone climate control (4 zones), large infotainment screen with touchscreen and fully digital instrument panel, lighting ambience, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, 360 degree camera, TPMS, active brake assist, blind spot detection and many more features. The Mercedes-Benz GLE was offered in two diesel engine options and one gasoline engine. The variants were GLE 300d 4MATIC, GLE 450 4MATIC and GLE 400d 4MATIC. The 300d variant is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that generates 242 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The 400d uses a larger 3.0 liter diesel engine which generates 326 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The GLE 450 petrol variant used a 3.0 liter engine which generates 355 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. All three engine options are available with a 9-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels using the 4MATIC system. Exact details of the variant purchased by Farhan Akhtar and Shibani are actually not available but we believe it is the 300d variant as the other variants are currently not available in stock in India. It is only available in LWB trim in India which means the SUV offers a spacious cabin. The GLE is 4,924mm long, 2,022mm wide and 1,722mm high. The wheelbase of the Mercedes-Benz GLE is 2995 mm. Mercedes-Benz as a brand is very popular among celebrities in India. Recently, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi also bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d SUV worth Rs crore. Besides the recently purchased GLE, the actor also has a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a Jeep Grand Cherokee given to him by the American manufacturer and a Porsche Cayman in his garage. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500

