Death of Satish Kaushik: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill and more, Bollywood gathers for the last rites





Actor, director and producer Satish Kaushik has died of a heart attack at the age of 66. The news of the veteran actors’ sudden demise has left the entire Bollywood fraternity in shock. A good friend of the late filmmaker, actor Anupam Kher confirmed the news via a tweet. His friends in the industry shared their condolences and memories of him on social media. Since Satish Kaushik was in Delhi visiting a friend, his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Mumbai. Satish Kaushik’s friends from the industry arrive for the last rites The ANI news agency confirmed that the body of the late filmmaker had been taken to a hospital in Delhi for a post-mortem examination. The mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Mumbai for his final rites. Satish Kaushik who made it big in Bollywood has worked with many veteran actors as well as young Bollywood stars. His close friends Boney Kapoor, Raza Murad, Rakesh Roshan, Anu Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor arrived at the late actors’ residence to pay their last respects. Other celebrities including Pankaj Tripathi, Rakhi Sawant, Satish Shah, Shehnaaz Gill and singer Ila Arun also came to support the family. Screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar also arrived to pay his last respects. His son Farhan Akhtar also arrived with his wife Shibani Dandekar. Ishaan Khatter was also spotted with his mother Neelima Azeem. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan have also arrived at the late actors’ house. Take a look at the images of the actors here: The late filmmaker was recently seen at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmis’ annual Holi party. He appeared cheerful and had a great time in the company of his friends. He even posted some pictures of the evening on his Instagram account. A day later he traveled to Delhi to visit a friend where he reportedly fell ill and died on his way to hospital. READ ALSO : The Disappearance of Satish Kaushik: May I Enter Madam at Sumit Sambhal Lega; A look at his journey in the television industry

