A psychological thriller will be screened at Bushel | Entertainment News

DELHI As part of its Community Film Picks series, Bushel will present The Bad Seed, a 1956 film directed by Mervyn LeRoy. It falls into the genres of horror, thriller, mystery, and drama. According to a press release, the screening will take place on Friday, March 17. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will begin at 7 p.m., with a post-screening discussion moderated by Anne Elizabeth Moore who chose the film. Moore describes the film as a supposedly proto-feminist, genuinely shocking horror film that somehow lacks gore or even screen death. The 1956 original tells the story of an 8-year-old psychopath whose mother, over the course of the film, comes to understand her own complicity in her daughters’ increasingly violent crimes. Mervyn LeRoys’ translation of a play by Maxwell Anderson, itself adapted from a best-selling novel by William March, The Bad Seed is a film forged by Hollywood censorship and the ravages of World War II that sought to shift the public debate to the perpetrators of violence and wrongdoing. While the you-go-girl veneer conceals a psychological argument against all women, it was nonetheless called charming and hilarious, with an ending you’ll never forget. The Bad Seed has been nominated for multiple Oscars and Golden Globe Awards, and won one of the latter. It was remade for television in 1985, inspired by the Off-Broadway show Ruthless! in 1992, was the basis for the 1993 film The Good Son, and was remade for television by Rob Lowe in 2017, now for Lifetime. A sequel is currently in post-production. Catskills, based on Moore whose recent book Gentrifier: A Memoir was an NPR Best Book of 2021, teaches at the School of Visual Arts and is on assignment for The Guardian. Her 2017 book Body Horror: Capitalism, Fear, Misogyny, Jokes will be updated for the pandemic and reprinted by Feminist Press in April. The Friday screening is free and open to the public. Bushel is at 106 Main Street in Delhi. Films can be suggested for future screenings by emailing [email protected] Next month’s film, April 21, will be 1979’s The Stalker, directed by Andrei Tarkovsky. He was chosen by Barb and Dave Kopecek.

