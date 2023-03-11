Born Again Lands director Michael Cuesta – The Hollywood Reporter





Michael Cuesta, the director behind the pilots for shows such as Dexter And Countrydirects the first episode of Marvel Studios Daredevil: Born Again. Production on the 18-episode Disney+ series begins this month in New York and marks the true integration of characters who began life on Netflix, when the streamer had a slate of Marvel series in the mid-2010s, in the popular and dominant Marvel Cinematic Universe. . Charlie Cox, who starred as Matt Murdoch aka Daredevil the Man Without Fear, is reprising his role for the series after making brief, teasing cameos in Spider-Man: No Coming Home And She-Hulk: Lawyer. Vincent D’Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk, the kingpin of crime – his first appearance in the MCU was a guest appearance in Hawk Eye – and Jon Bernthal returns as the tough vigilante known as the Punisher. Other actors on the call sheet include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt, the latter playing Vanessa Fisk, Fisk’s wife. Michael Gaston (Chicago PD, Mayor of Kingstown) is also in the series. born again takes its title from a landmark daredevil screenplay published in 1986, written by Frank Miller and drawn by David Mazzuchelli. The show deviates from this plot, although it is unclear to what extent. The Punisher, for example, made no appearance in the comic story. Daredevil vs. Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, remains the focal point. Writers and executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord are behind the series, which is set to bow in the spring of 2024. Cuesta is only directing the opening episode, sources say. Other directors are lined up to direct blocks of episodes. Cuesta is one of the best helmsmen in the pilot game. In addition to directing pilots to Dexter And Countrytwo acclaimed gritty dramas and for which he earned an Emmy nomination on the latter he also directed the pilots of the detective show Blue blood and Sherlock Holmes procedural mystery show Elementary. Directing a pilot is an important task as it normally defines the cast, tone and look of a series and is seen as a test for a show’s promise as well as a chance to put its best foot forward. And while in the age of streaming, many shows tend to get direct series orders, making the first episode remains just as important. Other recent series for Cuesta include episodes of Dope And Billionsand he also directed the action thriller american assassinwhich starred Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton. It is replaced by WME and Frankfurt Kurnit.

