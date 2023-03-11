Entertainment
No. 3 North West 13, No. 4 Stony Brook
Five days after going through a 48-goal weekend without grad student forward Izzy Scane, No. 3 Northwestern took on No. 4 Stony Brook in a heavyweight bout Friday night at Ryan Fieldhouse. The Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) weathered an early storm and secured a 13-8 victory over the Seawolves (4-1, 0-0 CAA).
Sophomore midfielder Samantha Smith earned the contest opener, but Stony Brook turned a NU turnover into instant attack, and forward Morgan Mitchell put the Seawolves ahead 1-0 with 14:16 to play in the first period.
As Scane scored an equalizer, Stony Brook midfielder Ellie Masera needed just 13 seconds to give her side a 2-1 advantage. The Cats then scored four unanswered goals, highlighted by the otherworldliness of senior striker Erin Coykendall behind the back.
Masera collected one in the last minute of the frame and the Cats led 5-3 after 15 minutes of play.
After more than four minutes of choppy end-to-end action, Smith opened the scoring for the second quarter, but Masera responded with his third goal of the contest.
Scane sent two straight scorching shots beyond the reach of Seawolf goalkeeper Hailey Duchnowksi, while Masera netted his fourth goal of the night to give NU an 8-5 halftime lead.
Graduate student forward Hailey Rhatigan fired a missile into the net midway through the third period, but Mitchell then beat graduate student goaltender Molly Laliberty for her second goal of the game.
The Cats capped a low-scoring third quarter on a particularly high note, as Scane beat the Stony Brook defense and the clock for his sixth goal of the night, giving his group a 10-6 advantage before the last 15 minutes.
Just over two minutes into the fourth period, Seawolf midfielder Charlotte Verlhust and Masera cut the lead to two goals.
But Scane and grad student Elle Hansen nullified their efforts, clinching a four-goal advantage with 3:32 remaining.
On the final game of the evening, Scane placed an exclamation point on the game, scoring his eighth goal of the match to cement a 13-8 result.
Here are three takeaways from NU’s home win over Stony Brook.
Take away food :
- A speedy Seawolf star entered Evanston with something to prove
Last season, the Cats reached an early 9-4 margin and held on to defeat the Seawolves 16-12.
Masera scored five goals in the losing effort and emerged as the country’s best midfielder in the young season.
With a contender from Tewaraaton leading a lightning-fast Stony Brook team, coach Joe Spallina’s team was looking for a win on the road.
The junior midfielder quickly made her mark in the game and continued to put a thorn in NU’s side throughout the contest.
- Scane’s return quickly intensified the Cats’ offense
Although the absence of the Scane Train hasn’t sunk coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s team in its last two games, the grad student superstar was expected to keep NU afloat against the Seawolves.
Stony Brook quickly put the Cats on the back foot, but Rhatigan fired an accurate batting pass from Scane for the duo’s first combined run.
Rhatigan then hit Scane for a game-breaking goal and then Scane sealed his hat trick in the first quarter.
Scane was kept under wraps for much of the second frame, but she scored two quick second-quarter goals to propel her team to a three-goal advantage at intermission.
In a star-studded contest, the 2021 Tewaratton runner-up shone the brightest and guided her team to a decisive victory.
- NU prevails in physical performance
In six outings, Amonte Hiller and company had yet to contest a contest like this.
Twelve fouls and three yellow cards in the first frame set the tone for a particularly tough game for both sides.
While the second period gave both teams a reprieve from the card party, the referees called 11 fouls.
The low-scoring third quarter proved to be heavy with whistles. The Cats picked up three yellow cards and eight fouls, but their physicality pushed them to a four-goal lead after 45 minutes of lacrosse.
NU continued to press on, picking up two more yellows and setting the tone for a tense final period.
The Cats proved they weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty en route to victory and sealed a meaningful top-five win.
