Stranger Things actor on Twitch learns more about sexual harassment





Photo : Arturo Holmes/Wire Image ( Getty Images ) Grace Van Dien is a streamer and actress. You probably know her best as Chrissy Cunningham on stranger thingsbut she also starred in movies like what comes around And V for revenge. Two days ago, she told her Twitch viewers that she had turned down acting projects and decided to stream more because she had experienced sexual harassment in the film industry. Although all the videos and clips in the aforementioned stream were made unavailable on his Twitch account, you can watch an excerpt from his stream here. The thing is, the last few projects I’ve worked on, I haven’t had the best experiences with some of the people I’ve had to work for, she said. With streaming, I can choose who I hang out with, who I talk to. Since a long time my city readers know, Twitch can still be a dangerous platform for female streamers. The women are vulnerable For harassment, hunt downAnd doxxer. But content creators on the video platform are not required to have a boss. While talking about his decision to step away from acting projects, Van Dien contrasted his relatively positive streaming experiences with the presence of an unscrupulous manager on set. One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to hire a girl he was sleeping with and asked her to do a threesome with them, she said. So he’s my boss. And I didn’t. I cried, and I was so upset. Van Dien did not specify which film it was, but she recently starred in The fix, Ah! Roach!, what comes aroundAnd V for revenge. G/O Media may receive a commission my city contacted the Van Diens agency, but could not get a comment at the time of publication. Yesterday, Van Dien tweeted that her work priorities changed and that she was waiting for the right project and the right people to work with. She starred in a Netflix production which is viewed over a billion hours. I would say she has options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/stranger-things-twitch-streaming-sexual-harassment-1850213893

