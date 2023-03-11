Bill Maher says ‘Thank you, Hollywood’ for moving the country forward – Deadline





It’s Oscar weekend in Hollywood, and the Real time the live audience was in the mood for a glimpse of show business. Host Bill Maher did not disappoint. This year’s Oscars has a few changes, Maher said. “They ask, ‘Who are you slapping?’ He also noted that it’s hard to remember who won what from year to year. “You win and you die,” Maher noted. He waited a moment. “Like Kamala Harris.” Maher admitted he was supporting one actor in particular – Tom Cruise. “I want to see a person stand up and say, ‘I want to thank Xenu’. All of this in the opening monologue was the warm-up to Maher’s closing op-ed in his “New Rules” section. In a segment titled “The Scold and the Beautiful,” Maher reflected on the winners’ backgrounds as he told us their perspective, or “how people have it by the people who have it best.” Maher recalled that it had been 50 years since Sacheen Littlefeather caused a stir by accepting the Best Actor award for Marlon Brando. She used the platform to detail how Hollywood mistreated Native Americans. What Maher found interesting in the accounts of this moment in 1973 was that Littlefeather was met with boos and jeers from the crowd. A producer said she would be arrested if her post exceeded 60 seconds, and legend has it that actor John Wayne had to be stopped from uploading the scene. “That’s when storming the stage was not allowed,” he noted wryly. That was then. But if she gave that speech today, she would be welcomed by the audience, Maher said. “It’s because of progress,” he said. He then went on to point out all the ways the world has changed since then. He noted that change takes time and leaders are often slow to adapt. “I don’t know if it’s all happening everywhere at once,” he said, referring to the Oscar favorite. “But I know everyone is behind on everything, because that’s what it is to be human.” The Liberals are late, he noted, “but they tend to keep going until we get there.” He listed films that have led to a better understanding of issues ranging from AIDS to interracial marriage. “They were jerks to an Indian in 1973, but along the way Hollywood moved the country forward.” He concluded, “So thank you, Hollywood.” Earlier, songwriter David Byrne talked about co-writing the Oscar-nominated song “This Is A Life” for the movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Bryne said the song “is about family reconciliation. I said, ‘That’s what it’s about. We have to put a pin in that. He also admitted that he and his elders bandmates Talking Heads “are on very good terms”. This week’s roundtable saw New York Times newsletter writer and contributor to “The Glenn Show” podcast, John McWhorter, teamed up with journalist, executive producer and COO for Eden Productions and Kunhardt Films, Josh Tyrangiel. Their discussion ranged from Donald Trump’s plea to the difference between fairness and equality.

