Kareena Kapoor Didn’t Expect Much From Jab We Met, Says, I Had All My Bets On Tashan : Bollywood News





Jab we met (2007) proved to be a major hit from the start and it also received rave reviews from critics. The film is also considered one of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best performances. However, the actress has now admitted she didn’t have much hope for the 2007 film, which also starred Shahid Kapoor. Instead, she expected To consult (2008) to do well but this film failed at the box office. She was filming simultaneously for both films. Kareena Kapoor didn’t expect much from Jab We Met, says I had all my bets on Tashan The actress admitted as much during an interaction with Mirchi with her cousin and star Ranbir Kapoor. She said, I was in this whole area of ​​getting size zero. I work as in To consult, starring as Akshay (Kumar), Anil (Kapoor) and Saif (Ali Khan). I was like I got the lead role and it was a Yash Raj movie and I was doing action for the first time and every time I came on the Jab we met define it would be as you know please i need to train because i am going to do action training. Stating how her calculations were wrong, Kareena added, I never thought, the opposite situation actually happened, you know I had all my bets on To consult. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab we met saw Kareena play the bubbly and iconic character Geet who meets Aditya (Shahid) while on the run and eventually falls in love with him. On the other hand, To consult was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film was a romantic crime drama also starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor. Regarding her upcoming projects, Kareena has The crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s web adaptation of the bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Also read: Jab We Met is my DDLJ, says Shahid Kapoor; opens with director’s sequel to Imtiaz Ali More pages: Tashan Box Office Collection, Tashan Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

