Did the Oscars encourage more diverse hiring practices in film? A UA of T researcher breaks down the data
Outrage gripped the Oscars in 2015 when, for the second year in a row, only white actors were nominated in the best acting categories. The #OscarsSoWhite hashtag quickly took over social media as the public and celebrities demanded change.
In response, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the voting body that determines Oscar nominees and winners, has pledged to branch out. Six years later, six actors, or approximately 30% of interim candidatesin 2023 identify as part of a racial minority.
I think it’s a very positive signal, says Daphne BaldassariPhD candidate in strategic management at the University of TorontoRotman School of Managementand researcher at Institute of Gender and Economics.
She notes that in recent years, many industries have taken racial discrimination into account and made efforts to diversify their workforce. But few have addressed the issue as publicly as the film and television industry.
Following the 2015 backlash, the academy added 683 new members to its electorate of more than 5,700, of whom 46% were women and 41% were from underrepresented racial groups. (The academy was previously 94% white and 77% male, according toLos Angeles Times.)
The impact of this diversification goes beyond a more diverse candidate pool, according to a chapter ofBaldassar’s thesis, Oscars so white? Hiring effects of an intervention on rater diversity.
Many film companies seek out the reputation of the academy, and after its composition changed to be more inclusive, studios seeking to score an Oscar were more likely to adjust their hiring practices to ensure more diverse representation, a noted Baldassari.
The 2022 hit film Everything Everywhere All at Once is nominated in 11 categories at this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture (photo courtesy of A24 Films)
Work with Movie & TV a subsidiary of the Hollywood trade publicationVariety Baldassari analyzed hiring data from 6,999 feature films released in the United States between 2010 and 2021. Overall, she looked at more than 193,000 personnel choices in the industry.
She approached the research with three hypotheses. First, Baldassari posited that following the decision to create a more diverse Oscars judging panel, award-seeking companies would be more likely to do the same. Second, she believed that the positive hiring effect would be greatest in visible roles in the most advertised or above-the-line positions such as producers, actors, and directors. (These are in comparison to lower-line roles, such as cinematographers and costume designers.) And third, she assumed that people already affiliated with an awards body, such as members existing and nominees, were more likely to see the benefits than those who weren’t.
On the whole, his theories turned out to be correct. Following the academy’s diversification efforts in 2016, there was an increase in the racial diversity of film crew rosters with some caveats. Overall, women and racial minorities were about 5% more likely to be hired to work on a film.
However, those in positions above the line saw their odds of being hired increase by 3.3 percentage points, while those in positions below the line saw no statistical change in employment. their chances of being hired.
The change here isn’t necessarily driven by an intrinsic motivation to foster diversity, Baldassari says. Award-winning films seek to attract the academy, so that the positive effects on hiring remain in the most visible professions.
Women and racial minorities who had previously worked on award-winning films saw their chances of being rehired increase by 1.6%, while those who had not worked on an award-winning film saw no change.
Regardless of the size of the changes, they have made a difference in what audiences see on screen and what movies are recognized.
Recently we have seen new portrayals of many people on screen such as Asian Americans with movies liketo painAndEverything everywhere all at once, says Baldassari. These films are totally different from what we could have seen 20 years ago, and moved away from stereotypes.
Baldassari thinks his findings can be applied to other industries that have third-party evaluators or award bodies. It’s particularly relevant to subjective work, she says, pointing to the culinary and literary sectors, which have respectively the James Beard Prize and the Pulitzer Prize for their efforts.
As a first step, organizations should consider how their assessment can maintain existing racial and gender inequalities, suggests Baldassari. Then they should consider potential changes such as diversifying assessment bodies or adding new qualification requirements and measure the impact.
By changing the committees, you open yourself up to more preferences and change the standards, especially for companies that are driven by getting those awards.
