Dolby invites audiences and SXSW guests to Dolby House to experience the future of entertainment





Dolby Laboratories Dolby’s First-Ever SXSW Experiential Takeover Offers a Range of Free Panels, Events and Food Throughout the Week Dolby House x SXSW 2023 Dolby House at SXSW 2023 AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dolby Laboratories brings the future of immersive entertainment experiences to the heart of Austin with its first-ever experiential takeover at SXSW Dolby House. Free to the public and SXSW attendees, Dolby House features eight installations highlighting Dolby innovations in music, movies and streaming, games, sports and podcasts. Dolby House will also host more than 20 free panels, events and industry+ creator meetups throughout the week. At Dolby House, guests will discover how Dolby innovations such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and the Dolby.io development platform transform ordinary experiences into extraordinary ones, said Todd Pendleton, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Dolby Laboratories. Like SXSW, Dolby stands at the convergence of entertainment, music, technology and culture. We invite the City of Austin to come experience what the future of Dolby entertainment looks like. Dolby House is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CT from Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 19. Free food and drink will be served, including daily food truck appearances (March 10-March 18) from Waffle Love to a local favorite Austin. Members of the press wishing to visit may submit requests to [email protected]. At Dolby House, guests will enjoy a variety of installations celebrating the world’s greatest artists and creatives who use Dolby technologies such as Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio to push the boundaries of entertainment. Guests will also have the chance to experience one of Dolby’s latest innovations, Dolby Atmos for cars, in a high-end Mercedes-Benz. Maybach S-Class sedanand get a first listen to Sonos Era 300, the all-new Dolby Atmos-enabled smart speaker, which has been announcement earlier this week. The story continues Dolby.io, Dolbys development platform, will showcase its latest suite of real-time streaming, communication and media APIs. This will include a technical overview of new live performance streaming technology capabilities designed to simplify capturing and transporting media on location, as well as enable cloud-based Dolby Atmos video mixing and production to enable low-latency offsite production. Developers can register to see and experience how Dolby.io is revolutionizing the future of immersive, interactive, and social virtual experiences this link. For more information on upcoming panels, events and meetups, visit: https://www.events.dolby.com/sxsw-2023/programs Event calendar Friday March 10 Saturday March 11 Sound of Siloes: Audio in the Future (1pm – 2pm CT)

Dolby Atmos for Gaming (3pm-5pm CT)

Waffle Love Food Truck (3pm-6pm CT) Sunday March 12 The Future of Film Festivals (12pm-1pm CT)

The Sound of Pi with Sound Supervisor Craig Henighan (2-3pm CT)

Waffle Love Food Truck (3pm-6pm CT)

Building brands by leveraging culture, creators, and celebrities (4-5 p.m. CT) Monday March 13 Creative Storytelling: Making an Independent Film with director Emma Westenberg, (You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder) and director Hannah Pearl Utt, (Cora Bora) (2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT)

Waffle Love Food Truck (3pm-6pm CT)

Free the Work Meet-Up: Affirmation for Storytellers (4-6 p.m. CT) tuesday march 14 Artist Entrepreneurship: Navigating the Modern Music Industry (1 p.m.-2 p.m. CT)

Live Performances on Deck (3pm-5pm CT)

Waffle Love Food Truck (3pm-6pm CT)

The Digilogue: SXSW Launch Party (6-9pm CT) Wednesday March 15 Can we tell you a story? Storytime with XR Creators (12pm-1pm CT)

Creating Immersive Fan Experiences with XR Technologies ft. The Koko Project (1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. CT)

Waffle Love Food Truck (3pm-6pm CT) Thursday March 16 The Sound of Evil Dead Rise with Lee Cronin (director) and sound designer Peter Albrechtsen (12pm-1pm CT)

Creative Empowerment & Dolby Atmos Music with Jason Kpana, SVP, Artist & Label Relations, TIDAL and Ken Duro Ifill, SVP A&R, Republic Records (2pm-3pm CT)

Waffle Love Food Truck (3pm-6pm CT)

1:1 with artist, producer and rapper SwaVay (Def Jam) (4:30-5:30 p.m. CT) Friday March 17 Saturday March 18 About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the world. From movies and TV shows to apps, music, sports and games, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people around the world. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby CinemaAnd Dolby.io. Media contacts:

Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong

Dolby Laboratories

[email protected] Andrea Villarreal

Dolby Laboratories

[email protected] A photo accompanying this ad is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4be7cf74-6ebb-4a6f-9f2f-ce191adf9919

