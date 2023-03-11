Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha spotted riding her Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle [Video]





Bollywood actors on motorcycles are nothing out of the ordinary. Although what you don’t see every day is a Bollywood actress riding a bicycle on public roads. Recently, “Dabangg” actress, Sonakshi Sinha, was seen riding her Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on the roads of Mumbai. The actress also starred in one of the Meteor 350 commercials. Sonakshi’s short YouTube video on the Royal Enfield bike was uploaded by bollywood news on their channel. In the video, the actress is seen driving a Royal Enfield Meter 350 finished in Fireball Yellow. Additionally, we can also notice that although she is driving alone, she is followed by her security team in what appears to be a Mercedes Benz sedan. The actress can be seen walking up the slope of a building in the video. Also Read : Eimor Customs Modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 Motorcycle Is Stunning As mentioned above, the actress was also seen in the ad for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The actress in the ad can be seen standing on a balcony in front of what appears to be the Worli Sea Link Bridge. The actress can be seen exiting her apartment and heading for the bike. Sonakshi then sits on the Fireball Yellow Meteor and then wears a Royal Enfield branded helmet. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been released in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The bike starts from Rs. 1.75 lakhs ex-showroom and goes up to Rs. 1.90 lakhs ex-showroom. The Meteor 350 is based on the brand’s new, much lighter J platform. The motorcycle is powered by a 349cc air-cooled engine capable of producing a maximum power of 20.4hp and a maximum torque of 27Nm. The engine receives a counterweight and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox for a smooth shifting. The bike also comes standard with dual-channel ABS. Recently, the company also launched a more powerful variant of the Meteor called Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. This bike is currently Royal Enfield’s flagship motorcycle across the world. The model was launched in three variants Astral, Interstellar and Celestial, with a starting price of Rs 3,48,900. The Celestial variant is the standalone variant of the premium Tourer trim, while the Astral and Interstellar trims are listed under the Standard trim. Compared to the Standard version, the Tourer variant adds a passenger backrest, glass windshield and distinctive two-tone Celestial paint schemes. The base Astral version comes in three colors, while the Interstellar and Celestial variants each have two color choices. In terms of powertrain, the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 shares its four-stroke, parallel-twin, air-cooled, 648cc engine with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. Although the main difference is that the Super Meteor 650 uses this engine with updated mapping and gearing to generate a maximum of 47 horsepower and a maximum of 52 Nm of torque. Compared to other 650cc twins, the Super Meteor 650’s peak torque occurs 500 rpm earlier. The Super Meteor 650 is currently Royal Enfield’s heaviest motorcycle with an empty weight of 241kg. Also Read: BSA Motorcycles Unveils Gold Star 650: Will Rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins

