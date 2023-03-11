The Fantastic Four would like a Jewish actor for The Thing of the MCU





According to an industry insider, Marvel Studios is looking to cast a Jewish actor to play the role of The Thing in The Fantastic Four.

The hot micMarvel’s Jeff Sneider suggests that Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ben Grimm/The Thing is “going to be Jewish”. Sneider previously suggested that director Matt Shakman and The Fantastic Four The team was looking for a person of color to play the role. RELATED: Marvel’s Fantastic Four Cast Reportedly Depends On One Character Grimm’s Jewish heritage was revealed in 2002 The Fantastic Four #56 by writer Karl Kesel and artist Stuart Immonen. The character’s ethnicity had been hinted at for years before the official reveal. In the story of Kesel and Immonen, Grimm indicates that he kept his ancestry quiet to protect his Jewish community. When asked if he’s ashamed of being Jewish, The Thing replies, “No, that’s not it…I just don’t talk about it, that’s all.” all monsters like me.”

Fantastic Four Casting Rumors Continue To Grow Fan circles have been abuzz with rumors regarding the introduction of Marvel’s First Family into the MCU. Many want John Krasinski to resume his Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness role of Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, although that seems increasingly unlikely given the rumors surrounding other artists such as Penn Badgley, Dev Patel, Diego Luna, Adam Driver and Tom Ellis. Badgley recently declined to confirm or deny his potential involvement in the project, as many fans want Driver to play the MCU’s Doctor Doom instead. In September 2022, rumors emerged suggesting that Marvel had cast Jodie Comer as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and the actor would appear on stage at D23. The annual event came and went with no appearances from Comer or any other performers tied to the film’s cast. In February, Shakman was spotted meeting Mila Kunis, fueling rumors of her being cast in the role. Around the same time, Sneider claimed that Marvel was basing their casting of Sue Storm on Madame Web star Dakota Johnson. The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselRachel Brosnahan has also been linked to the role. RELATED: Perfect Marvel Fan Art Casts Always Sunny’s Glenn Howerton as MCU’s Mister Fantastic Word about the cast surrounding Johnny Storm/The Human Torch has remained relatively cool, although reports from December 2022 suggest that Elvis‘ Austin Butler was lobbying for the role. Ryan Gosling has also been linked to the project in an unspecified role. Shakman has since responded to the growing number of names supposedly linked to his upcoming film. “All the casting stuff you see is just rumour,” he said. “We are early in our process there. We have nothing to announce at this time, and certainly when we do we will let you know.” Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four will begin filming in early 2024, with an expected release date of February 14, 2025. Source: The hot mic

