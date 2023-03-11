Entertainment
Is Hollywood too sensitive for the Razzies? – The Hollywood Reporter
Hollywood’s inflated egos require a kind of annual deflation, especially during Oscar season. For more than 40 years, this has been the goal of the Golden Raspberry Awards. The Razzies, as they’re (un)affectionately known, have been celebrating the best of cinema’s worst since 1980. The dubious honor has been accepted by self-deprecating figures like Halle Berry (catwoman), Ben Affleck (Lilies) and Sandra Bullock (All About Steve).
But changing sensitivities have recently cast a shadow over the operation. In January, in response to social media backlash, the group rescinded its 2023 nomination of a 12-year-old actress (Fire starter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong). Not a year earlier, a new victory for Bruce Willis and a decades-old nomination for Shelley Duvall have been picked up – the former in light of his aphasia diagnosis and the latter for revelations of on-set abuse by the brilliant director Stanley Kubrick. The Razzies started as a way to poke fun at fame. Today, this impulse must be reconciled with a culture that shows little appetite for repression.
“Our mission statement is to lead humanity to stardom,” says Mo Murphy, who co-founded The Razzies with John JB Wilson. “We all make mistakes. Look at us. We’re the Razzies. We stop, reflect and rectify. That’s what we believe is our relevance: asking people to be as good as we know they are they can be.”
Wilson adds, “We don’t see ourselves as a slap in the face. We look at each other like a banana peel on the ground. It’s supposed to evoke humor.
Not all the dishonored accepted the flatulent hug in stride. Murphy and Wilson reference a distraught star whose publicist sent them to Disneyland on award day to avoid news of an impending sweep. It’s been said that Sylvester Stallone isn’t too happy with his title of ‘worst actor of the century’. And Eddie Murphy has opened up about how his ‘worst actor of the decade’ Razzie in 2010 inspired him to take a step back.
Still, it’s hard to argue with some of their choices. The voting pool of just under 1,200 – six times the body that votes for the Golden Globes and a compound of anyone willing to pay $40 a year in dues – made Machine Gun Kelly Good morning, which holds an extraordinary 0% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, one of the top nominees this year with seven nominations. And in a slight detour from politics, recent Razzies have targeted conspiracy theorist “documentaries” by Holocaust denier Mike “My Pillow Guy” Lindell and far-right provocateur Dinesh D’Souza. (In 2017, D’Souza agreed remotely and requested that all three of his trophies be sent to him. “It was the most expensive FedEx bill we’ve ever had,” Wilson says.)
Kissing a Razzie is not uncommon. Dwayne Johnson, the good vibes personified, once shared a video accepting the award for his 2017 Baywatch redo. Filmmaker Paul Verhoeven was the first recipient to attend the ceremony in person in 1996. “I had received a lot of bad reviews in Holland, so Showgirls was a confirmation that I had become an American,” explains the Amsterdam-born director. “I never cared too much about them because I felt they were wrong.”
Accompanying a Dutch journalist to the event at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Verhoeven initially sat uncomfortably as the crowd laughed at a clip of Showgirls‘ infamous pool sex scene. But as the audience began to realize his presence, the boos turned into applause. He accepted each of the six victories, winning the same trophy – there was only one in hand – each time. “What started with so much negativity has turned into enthusiastic and warm. I can concretely say that it was a pivotal moment in my career. The fact that the Razzies continue, I applaud it. (Verhoeven continues to disagree with actress Elizabeth Berkley. ShowgirlsThe negative impact on his career was immediate and, nearly 30 years later, the Razzie is still salt in the wound.)
Despite all the recent furor online, no one thinks the Razzies are in danger of going away. “In public, we stray away from being sarcastic and negative, but you couldn’t tell by looking at our Slack work,” one rewards strategist said. “It’s not like a Razzie has ever ruined anyone’s career. If anything, it makes more people watch movies that didn’t do well.
The co-founders seem happy to evolve. They want to restart the in-person ceremonies (which stopped long before the pandemic) and they seem confident that more nominees and winners will acknowledge being called in the future. “It’s an opportunity to defend the work or simply to appropriate it,” says Mo Murphy.
Whenever they meet in person thereafter, Murphy and Wilson hope to extend an olive branch to Ryan Kiera Armstrong – whose rescinded nomination prompted them to set a minimum age of 18 for nominees. “Maybe she could give us the Razzie,” Murphy adds. “We will accept it.”
This story first appeared in the March 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
