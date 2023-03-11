Entertainment
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he has nightmares about Oscar 2023 | Bollywood
Ahead of the Oscars on March 12, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor tweeted about this year’s Best Actress nominees and said he was “having nightmares” about the possibility of Cate Blanchett losing to Michelle Yeoh. because of a public relations campaign. The tweet drew mixed reactions from Twitter users, who called him out for targeting and undermining one performance over the other. The actor then responded to some of the backlash to his remark. (Read also(Michelle Yeoh shared then deleted Instagram post after facing backlash)
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor tweeted: “I have nightmares about Cate Blanchett losing to Michelle Yeoh at the Oscars, how can a race-centric PR campaign overshadow one of the best performances of all time? Opinions guys.” The actor was referring to Cate Blanchett’s performance in Tr and Michelle Yeoh’s performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, both of which are considered top performers in the Best Actress category. After Michelle triumphed at the recently concluded Screen Actors Guild Awards, many predict she will win Cate on March 12. Michelle’s victory would also make her the first Asian actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress in the Leading Role category.
The actor’s tweet did not sit well with a portion of Twitter users, who then went ahead and tweeted against him. Meanwhile, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also replied to some of them on the microblogging site. One person said, “It’s okay to like one actor’s performance over another, but to downplay another actor’s performance as part of a PR campaign is so hypocritical. As if you must have been really biased to think that Michelle Yeoh’s performance isn’t great, if not one of the greatest of all time.” To that tweet, Harsh replied, “She’s clearly trying to use it and do whatever she can to get ahead in the race and not just performance merit.”
One user wrote: “I eat, sleep and breathe Bollywood. Half of my knowledge of pop culture is defined by this. Focus on the colorism/racism of your industry instead of downplaying the achievements of an Asian actress seasoned. That’s not cute. And I bet you, your dad and sister, won’t like it either.” To this, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor replied, “If my opinion doesn’t matter, why are you replying to my tweet? I felt like. She deleted it later after the backlash.”
The actor was referring to the recent backlash that prompted Michelle Yeoh to delete her Instagram post in which she shared screenshots of a Vogue article highlighting Hollywood’s systemic racism, and one that also targeted the performance by Cate Blanchett. Michelle deleted the post shortly after garnering widespread criticism online, with some blaming her for targeting fellow contestant Cate Blanchett in her post. He might also have violated one of the Academy’s rules. As indicated in no. 11, References to Other Nominees, Part B of the Academy Rule reads: Any tactics that single out the competition by name or titles are expressly prohibited.
