Entertainment
Jesus Actor, Archduke of Austria and Archbishop of Ohio Join ‘Superbowl of Catholic Men’s Conferences’
(OSV News) Jonathan Roumie, the American actor and practicing Catholic best known for his television role as Jesus Christ in “The Chosen,” is headlining the upcoming National Men’s Conference to be held March 25 at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
Described as the most crowd-funded multi-season television series of all time, “The Chosen” is a historical television drama about the three-year ministry of Jesus recorded in the Gospel and available on streaming platforms. . Some 108 million people worldwide have seen part of an episode of “The Chosen”, according to an analysis commissioned by the producers.
“Roumie is arguably the most famous Christian actor around and his latest film, ‘The Jesus Revolution,’ is breaking records left and right,” said Joe Condit, founder and president of the National Men’s Conference who had sought to organize the event. back in his hometown of Cincinnati this year after debuting there in 1994.
Condit, who is now an Austin, Texas-based tech entrepreneur, said he attended that first men’s conference with his father, where the two heard from special guest speaker and NFL coach Mike Ditka.
Condit went on to found the Catholic Speakers Organization alongside his work on the National Men’s Conference, which he hopes will have more than 5,000 attendees this year as well as online attendees.
“This conference is now the Superbowl of Catholic men’s conferences,” Condit said. OSV news. “This isn’t just an event, we’re creating a movement and a culture by connecting good men and giving them a way to find themselves.”
“When that happens, it’s electric that God takes us to places none of us could have foreseen,” Condit added.
Other speakers at the March 25 event include Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis M. Schnurr; Archduke Carl Christian of Austria, Prince of Habsburg-Lorraine, grandson of Blessed Charles of Austria; with Bishop Earl K. Fernandes of Columbus, Ohio; and Jesuit Father Robert Spitzer, president of the California-based Magis Center.
Catholic men in 2023, Condit said, need an opportunity to come together as men and regroup after the tumult of the past decade and a rapidly changing increasingly secular world.
Condit said the conference provides a well-paced day of inspiration, fellowship and theological instruction to set the stage for a renewed commitment to live for Christ among Catholic men.
“It’s like we’re at halftime of a really intense sports game, and we have to regroup,” Condit said.
“There are a lot of unexpected things that have happened in our lives over the past 10 years. We don’t have to be perfect tomorrow; we just have to get an inch better every day,” he said. -he adds.
“We are faced with a culture that only demoralizes men and the Catholic faith more than ever before. Men need to refresh their memories of their own faith and see that there are other men in the piece that are like them,” Condit said. , adding that he encourages grown men to bring their school-aged sons at a discount.
The conference also includes a panel discussion featuring NFL players and a chaplain from the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts. Other motivational speakers, diocesan youth and young adult ministry leaders, and campus ministry directors round out the program.
Condit said he was especially proud to feature Archduke Christian, who Condit says is coming to the United States to give his first-ever public address, at the age of 68. Christian comes from what is arguably one of the most famous royal families of all time. His grandfather, Blessed Karl, was the last reigning Emperor of Austria-Hungary.
“He has never spoken in the United States, and I was able to ask him to come and talk about what it means to be a true Catholic leader and to pass on your legacy in faith and family to the next generation,” said Condition.
“He knows a thing or two about adversity, protecting your family and protecting your faith. We may not all be royalty, but we can think of times when we’ve been attacked or confronted. adversity because of our faith,” Condit said.
Condit added that he also created a social media platform to help men attending the conference stay in touch with each other and tap into online resources after the conference.
“My mission with this conference is for men to get a little better every day and one year from now they will be much closer to Christ next year,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.detroitcatholic.com/news/jesus-actor-austrian-archduke-ohio-archbishop-join-superbowl-of-catholic-mens-conferences
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan puts Turkey in election mode – Reuters
- Jesus Actor, Archduke of Austria and Archbishop of Ohio Join ‘Superbowl of Catholic Men’s Conferences’
- ‘We will take a closer look at FIFA’ DW 03/10/2023
- The unrest at Silicon Valley Bank rocks the global stock market.
- Aiming for zero-calorie research
- How Imran Khan wants to regain power in Pakistan
- Slippery and rutted roads, the motorcade of President Joko Widodo slips in Blora
- China is a leader in hypersonic weapons
- Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he has nightmares about Oscar 2023 | Bollywood
- Cricket-Mitchell, Henry strikes back New Zealand in first test | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Remember when Gillian Anderson wore this bare thong on Oscar night?
- Argan: Common Stock, par value $0.15 AGX New York Stock Exchange – Form 8-K