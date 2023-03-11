Jesus Actor, Archduke of Austria and Archbishop of Ohio Join ‘Superbowl of Catholic Men’s Conferences’

(OSV News) Jonathan Roumie, the American actor and practicing Catholic best known for his television role as Jesus Christ in “The Chosen,” is headlining the upcoming National Men’s Conference to be held March 25 at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Described as the most crowd-funded multi-season television series of all time, “The Chosen” is a historical television drama about the three-year ministry of Jesus recorded in the Gospel and available on streaming platforms. . Some 108 million people worldwide have seen part of an episode of “The Chosen”, according to an analysis commissioned by the producers.

“Roumie is arguably the most famous Christian actor around and his latest film, ‘The Jesus Revolution,’ is breaking records left and right,” said Joe Condit, founder and president of the National Men’s Conference who had sought to organize the event. back in his hometown of Cincinnati this year after debuting there in 1994.

Condit, who is now an Austin, Texas-based tech entrepreneur, said he attended that first men’s conference with his father, where the two heard from special guest speaker and NFL coach Mike Ditka.

Condit went on to found the Catholic Speakers Organization alongside his work on the National Men’s Conference, which he hopes will have more than 5,000 attendees this year as well as online attendees.

“This conference is now the Superbowl of Catholic men’s conferences,” Condit said. OSV news. “This isn’t just an event, we’re creating a movement and a culture by connecting good men and giving them a way to find themselves.”

“When that happens, it’s electric that God takes us to places none of us could have foreseen,” Condit added.

Other speakers at the March 25 event include Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis M. Schnurr; Archduke Carl Christian of Austria, Prince of Habsburg-Lorraine, grandson of Blessed Charles of Austria; with Bishop Earl K. Fernandes of Columbus, Ohio; and Jesuit Father Robert Spitzer, president of the California-based Magis Center.

Catholic men in 2023, Condit said, need an opportunity to come together as men and regroup after the tumult of the past decade and a rapidly changing increasingly secular world.

Condit said the conference provides a well-paced day of inspiration, fellowship and theological instruction to set the stage for a renewed commitment to live for Christ among Catholic men.

“It’s like we’re at halftime of a really intense sports game, and we have to regroup,” Condit said.

“There are a lot of unexpected things that have happened in our lives over the past 10 years. We don’t have to be perfect tomorrow; we just have to get an inch better every day,” he said. -he adds.

“We are faced with a culture that only demoralizes men and the Catholic faith more than ever before. Men need to refresh their memories of their own faith and see that there are other men in the piece that are like them,” Condit said. , adding that he encourages grown men to bring their school-aged sons at a discount.

The conference also includes a panel discussion featuring NFL players and a chaplain from the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts. Other motivational speakers, diocesan youth and young adult ministry leaders, and campus ministry directors round out the program.

Condit said he was especially proud to feature Archduke Christian, who Condit says is coming to the United States to give his first-ever public address, at the age of 68. Christian comes from what is arguably one of the most famous royal families of all time. His grandfather, Blessed Karl, was the last reigning Emperor of Austria-Hungary.

“He has never spoken in the United States, and I was able to ask him to come and talk about what it means to be a true Catholic leader and to pass on your legacy in faith and family to the next generation,” said Condition.

“He knows a thing or two about adversity, protecting your family and protecting your faith. We may not all be royalty, but we can think of times when we’ve been attacked or confronted. adversity because of our faith,” Condit said.

Condit added that he also created a social media platform to help men attending the conference stay in touch with each other and tap into online resources after the conference.

“My mission with this conference is for men to get a little better every day and one year from now they will be much closer to Christ next year,” he said.