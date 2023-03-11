Northwestern drops Big Ten tournament game against Penn State 67-65

Northwestern has played two overtime games this season, both against Penn State and both ending in loss.

“We’re disappointed,” coach Chris Collins said. “We were excited about this tournament, to be at home, to be in Chicago. We had a lot of people tonight — the students are there. We wanted to do our part and move on and keep playing, but that didn’t happen.

The Wildcats (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) entered the United Center rested and refreshed, nearly a week after a 65-53 road win at Rutgers – a game they dominated for 40 minutes. The win was a significant boost amid a rather dry spell for NU. The Cats had fallen at home to the Nittany Lions just days before capping a three-game slippage.

Despite ample rest, Friday’s game bore marked similarities to last week’s Senior Night affair. The scores were almost identical, the duo of senior guard Boo Buie and second-year guard Brooks Barnhizer didn’t get much assist to score, and ultimately the end result was the same.

NU and Penn State’s second meeting was a “rock fight,” Collins said, a battle of wills between two teams locked in a low-scoring brawl. After 12 minutes of basketball, the two teams combined to make just 8 of 33 shot attempts for 21 points.

“Neither team shot the ball well tonight,” Collins said. “Two teams are playing very hard, but neither attack really got off the ground.”

Although both teams struggled to get the ball through the nylon early, the Cats were handicapped by their squandered opportunities. NU took advantage of their size advantage downstairs, snagging six offensive boards in the first frame, but only generated eight second-chance points. A host of cats also missed solid looks at the rim, ones they would expect to convert on a regular basis.

The cold shooting spread through the team like wildfire. Apparently, all of the white-uniformed players were hit, especially junior guard Ty Berry and senior red-shirt guard Chase Audige. Berry failed to connect on any of his first-half shot attempts, while Audige’s extended shooting problems persisted for another game as he entered half-time with two points on 1 in 6 of the field.

Yet NU’s calling card all season, their defense, has kept them squarely in the game.

“We defended them much better tonight than we did last week when we played them,” Collins said. “We did a much better job tonight of our rotations. We disputed shots.”

After conceding 13 triples in the first meeting, including the game-winner to keep Camren Wynter, the Cats held the Nittany Lions 3 of 9 from deep in the first 20 minutes and forced seven turnovers. Buie pointed to the team’s commitment to stronger defensive rotations as a way to thwart Penn State’s success from beyond the arc.

Outside of halftime, the Nittany Lions pushed NU back on their heels with a quick 6-0 push. After trading blows to keep the game within seven points, a 45-second, 5-0 mini-run by Barnhizer with nine minutes left cut Penn State’s advantage to two points.

“I saw our top two scorers on the bench and I knew we needed an attack somewhere,” Barnhizer said of the streak. “On the first he was pretty low so I had a pretty good look at a three. The second because I hit three he came so I was able to sneak up and get to the basket .

Barnhizer’s stretch illustrated Collins and his team’s ever-growing confidence in their ability to carry out this attack, especially in light of Audige’s recent shooting problems. Still, as Barnhizer said, the run and late push was for naught.

Seth Lundy, Nittany Lion striker was the hero on Friday – not Barnhizer or Buie who combined 31 of the Cats’ 65 points – burying a jumper in the lane to push the game into overtime then hit the triple winner with seven seconds left to send NU packing.

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry defined the game as “gritty, not pretty”. In the second meeting of the two teams, the Nittany Lions were once again the braver side, able to pull off another late victory, this time by two points, 67-65.

Despite dropping four of his last five games, Collins’ resolve on this team didn’t waver after the game, but he did recognize adjustments needed to be made. Now, days away from finalizing the program’s second NCAA tournament appearance, the Cats have a few days to correct their trajectory.

“Really proud of my team,” Collins said. “We have to play better. When you get to this time of year, you have to play better on both sides if you want to progress in these tournaments. I hope this will be a lesson for us.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @CervantesPAlex

Related stories:

— Quick recap: Penn State 67, Northwestern 65

— North West men’s basketball carries weight in 65-53 win over Rutgers

— From on-the-job to Big Ten coach of the year: How Chris Collins led Northwestern to another historic season