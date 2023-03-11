Bollywood and celebrity culture are important for every fashion brand, says Mohit Rai

/fashion/trends/bollywood-celebrity-culture-are-important-for-ever-fashion-brand-says-mohit-rai-111678447966785.html

111678447966785

history

Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai is super thrilled. He just finished the first show for ITRH, a fashion brand he co-founded with Ridhi Bhansal. The show premiered on March 10 as part of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai.

Distilling her extensive editorial and red carpet styling experiences into ITRH, Rai’s aesthetic is synonymous with upbeat boldness and unapologetic glamour. For ITRH’s debut showcase, the duo embraced unbridled maximalism. “Most importantly we’ve returned to our love of disco and music, it’s super glamorous, absolutely filled with red carpet drama and lots of contemporary Indian sex appeal,” he says.

In an interview with Lounge, Rai talks about the show window and the brand’s future plans. Edited excerpts:

ITRH has already been popular among movie stars and influencers. What prompted you to make your debut on the podiums?

I think it has to do with the inherent glamorous nature of our clothes and outfits. That said, I think a marquee trip is never complete without showing up on the runway.

Ridhi Bansal (designer) and I are very old school, and we believe in the power of the track. We believe a brand needs to show up on the catwalk to have a full circle and a moment of its own. We are extremely grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to present at Lakm Fashion Week x FDCI this year. It takes a long time for a brand to reach this stage, and the pace of the journey for us has been quite fast. I believe it was essential for us to show on the track and we are more than grateful for this opportunity.

How has your background as a Bollywood stylist and editorial influenced your design process for the brand?

My personal experience as a Bollywood stylist and editorial obviously had an impact on the overall aesthetic of the brand. I’m very influenced by the glamor industry, the realities and ergonomics of how it works and how the industry drives trends and the economy.

Editorials are my first love and have also impacted our overall brand aesthetic. We always believe that bigger is better. We’re looking for something that has visual impact, pulls beautifully, and gives you that kind of extremely editorial moment when you wear it. I think everything has a sense of maximalism attached to it. Having worked in design for almost over a decade helps us perfect our techniques and the execution of almost anything we can imagine and dream up.

ITRH focused on the evening, with figure-hugging shapes, sparkly and bridal pieces. What’s your take on the antifit, indie, street-inspired aesthetic?

Yes, although we have been oriented towards glamour, we as designers recognize the importance of what is current and the language that the current generation relates to. Anti-fit and street style is not something we are familiar with, but it is slowly becoming part of the brand with our extended trade parts. You’ll also start to see a lot of them in our main collectibles.

We love what’s happening in the world because while you can be true to your aesthetic, it’s essential to stay relevant and current. We don’t want to be artists. Instead, we want to be designers and bring solutions to the world with our own aesthetic.

What’s next for ITRH?

After the parade, we plan to expand into stand-alone stores. We would love to do brand collaborations. A lot is brewing for the brand and 2023 is definitely an exciting year for us. We look forward to more international internships. Paris Hilton donning ITRH was definitely a dream moment for us. Let’s hope 2024 turns out to be a magnanimous year for the brand.

A dream muse that you would like to dress and who embodies the values ​​of your brands?

Beyonc has always been a muse for the brand in terms of its overall maximalism and sense of glamor it embodies. Her sense of musicality really inspires me and she is definitely our ultimate muse. We hope that this dream will come true one day.

How do you conceptualize each collection? What does the process look like?

Each collection always starts with a texture and a color for the season. Post as we move on to samples and other processes. The process is very textile-oriented since we are both textile design students. The process then moves to the body and we always start with dupattas or sarees.

How do you cater to the gender-neutral taste of today’s advanced customers?

We respond to the current anti-gender sensibility in fashion. Many women’s clothing items are sold to men, and men’s clothing items such as bomber jackets and bandh galaare worn by women. The world should not be separated into the gender binary. These labels should go away in the long run and there should be individuality and individual expression towards fashion.

How important is Bollywood to your brand?

Bollywood and celebrity culture are extremely important for every fashion brand. Indeed, it impacts the way consumers consume fashion and also drives global trends. We cannot escape celebrity culture in terms of fashion. Although we follow him and understand his importance, we don’t let him become the central character. We work with celebrities for visual impact and to become fashion aspirations.

Do you see fashion becoming less and less trendy in 2023?

Personally, I see fashion becoming trendless in the long term. Personally, I love fashion that you can look back on and still looks fresh.