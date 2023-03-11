William Morris actor and agent was 97 – The Hollywood Reporter





Peter Kelley, a Broadway actor and singer who spent nearly two decades as an agent at William Morris, where he represented Denzel Washington, Gregory Peck, Farrah Fawcett, Joan Crawford and Héctor Elizondo, has died. He was 97 years old. Kelley died Feb. 28 of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Suffolk, Va., his daughter Sara Blessington said. The Hollywood Reporter. Kelley started out in show business as a singer in the Boston Latin Quarter, then performed in regional theaters across New England. His first New York performance was as singer Seabee and Lt. Cable in the original Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacificwhich starred Mary Martin and Ezio Pinza and opened in 1949. He returned to Broadway in 1952 to play Chick Miller in Joshua Logan’s wish you were Here and to appear alongside Bette Davis in Two companywent on to manage theater companies in and around New York before being hired at WMA in 1972. Kelley launched the career of two-time Oscar winner Washington and has represented EG Marshall, Lloyd Bridges, Arthur Godfrey, Gene Barry, Ann Miller, Lauren Bacall, Vivian Vance, Robert Vaughn and Speaker of the House Tip O ‘Neill, among others. He was known to associate personalities with promotional and publicity opportunities. “It’s been said that if you saw a celebrity in a TV commercial in the 70s or 80s, they probably weren’t a client of Peter Kelley,” his family said in a statement. He retired from William Morris in 1991 after serving as vice president and head of the agency’s business department and moved to Vero Beach, Florida. Kelley was born John Peter Smith on December 17, 1925 in Indianapolis. He attended Cathedral High School, and in 1943 he enlisted in the United States Army, joining the 100th Infantry Division. After being captured by German soldiers in northern France in December 1944, he suffered at the hands of his tormentors, enduring freezing conditions and near-starvation. Despite the difficulties and the forced march to several Nazi/SS POW camps, Kelley and his friend Robert “Rabbit” Smith managed to escape twice; the second time they were rescued by their army colleagues. For his service, Kelley was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action against the enemy, a Purple Heart, an infantry combat badge, a prisoner of war medal, a good conduct medal, a World War II sniper badge and Legion of Honour, awarded by France. Kelley attended Purdue University on the GI Bill, was a member of the Varsity Glee Club, and met Lois Ann Eckhart, whom he married in November 1947. He then pursued graduate studies in music at the University of ‘Indiana. Survivors include his children, Rebecca, Michael, Timothy, Catherine, Mary and Sara; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. His wife died in September 2009. A Resurrection Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on March 20 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 522 High St., Portsmouth, Virginia. He will be buried with his wife in Arlington National Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to your local St. Vincent de Paul or Catholic charities. Condolences may be recorded at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. “Pete was a larger than life personality whose love for his family trumped all but was nearly matched by his love of good food and good company,” his family said. “Undoubtedly forged by his experiences of near-starvation during World War II, wasting food was never allowed when Pete was around, and no portion of butter – no matter how small – was safe in Her presence!”

