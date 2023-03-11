NU struggle offensively in Big Ten tournament opener

There’s something about Northwestern (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) and Penn State (21-12, 10-10 Big Ten) playing hard-fought contests that exceed 40 minutes.

Going into the Big Ten tournament as the top No. 2 seed in the program, Northwestern sought revenge on Penn State. Just nine days ago, the Cats dropped their home final on a heartbreaking buzzer in overtime against the Nittany Lions. Now at the United Center, NU could have excelled in the Big Ten tournament.

Both teams capped last week’s wire contest with a closer contest on Friday. Unfortunately, even a double bye couldn’t prevent NU from finishing the tournament clear, losing 67-65 to Penn State.

Offensive struggles continued to plague the Cats throughout the game, even with the defense remaining elite. As the team held an early 4-0 advantage in Chase Audige’s first four media timeouts as the redshirt senior pullup jumper and dunk of junior center Matthew Nicholson, the team failed to generate offensive consistency. Graduate student striker Tydus Verhoeven’s steal was part of four NU forced turnovers in the first seven minutes.

Although NU are assertive defensively, they failed to take advantage of them offensively. Midway through the first half, the team limited the Nittany Lions to shooting 2 for 11 from the field and 1 for 5 from deep, the Cats could only muster a one-point advantage, at 6-5.

“We defended them much better tonight than we did last week when we played them,” Collins said. “We gave up 13 threes last week when we played them, and we fouled two three-point shooters.”

During the first half, the Cats continued to lack depth. Snapping an 0-for-8 clip, senior forward Robbie Beran’s pullup three helped the Cats regain the lead at 16-14 with 5 minutes remaining. An 8-0 run from Penn State minutes later saw NU face their deepest contest deficit.

“We left a lot of points on the table in the first half,” Collins said. “We had a few hits around the rim. We had a few open shots that maybe we could have had a bit of a lead there.

At intermission, the team didn’t receive many offensive contributions outside of Buie, with junior guard Ty Berry scoreless on five attempts and Audige registering just two runs, both from the floor.

Out of the locker room, the Cats started the second half the same way they did the first half. As the team continued to force turnovers, the team could not register any points. First-year striker Nick Martinelli’s second-chance lay-up caused the scoreline to fall 0-5, registering the team’s first points in the second half four minutes later.

Seeing NU’s starting struggles in the backcourt, Coach Collins removed Buie and Audige from the lineup, rolling with second guard Brooks Barnhizer as the primary ball handler. This new formation gave the team the chance to have the ball in someone else’s hands. When the Cats posted their highest deficit of the night at nine midway through the second half, Barnhizer went on a personal 5-0 run, capped off by a pullup three. The second-year guard’s nine points led the team in the second half.

“I saw our top two scorers on the bench and I knew we needed an attack somewhere,” Barnhizer said.

With just two minutes left to play, Berry recorded his first points of the contest, earning a three. With the Cats holding a two-point advantage with a minute remaining, a lack of ball movement in the team’s final possessions forced the game to stall at 56 at the buzzer.

“Penn State did a good job trying to get the ball out of Chase and me,” Buie said. “As a team, Chase and I included, we just didn’t make any shots overall. We missed a few shots that we usually do, and if we had made them, we would have taken a bit of a shot. ‘advance.

In overtime, the Cats’ inability to score from the floor prevented them from taking the lead anytime. Back-to-back missed free throws from Nicholson and missed three-point attempts from Buie and Audige saw the team fall short, especially as Penn State’s shooting problems came to life after hitting two threes.

Looking ahead to next week, when the Cats take part in an even bigger stage – the NCAA Tournament, Collins stressed the need to perform much better on the offensive side if his team is to push for a deep run.

“We have to be better for the NCAA Tournament,” Collins said. “31% (and) our four main scorers – Boo, Chase, Ty and Brooks – shooting from around 25% from the ground is not going to be enough. You’re not going to beat the quality teams in the NCAA if we can’t get our guys going.

