History professor takes on Hollywood





After graduating from Columbia University, she had stints as an investment banking analyst and a public school teacher before earning a Ph.D. in history at Stanford University. When she was defending her doctoral thesis, she became lululemon ambassador. The dissertation became the basis for her first book, Classroom Wars: Language, Sex and the Making of Modern Political Culture, published by Oxford University Press in 2015. While working on Classroom Wars, she moved back to New York, where her boyfriend (now husband) lived. They joined an Equinox gym, where she met Patricia Moreno, a well-known New York fitness instructor who had created a program called intenSati, which mixes roundhouse kicks and vines with shouted affirmations. thinks Jane Fonda during a self-help tent revival. After studying with Ms. Moreno, Dr. Petrzela became a certified intenSati instructor. She is the only fitness instructor I can safely say she has a Ph.D. of Stanford, said Tara Abrahamsexecutive at The Meteor, a feminist media company, who has been taking classes with Dr. Petrzelas for about 10 years. During her career at the New School, she has published articles and essays in academic journals (History of Education Quarterly, The Peabody Journal of Education, Pacific Historical Review) and mainstream publications (The New York Times, The Washington Post, Slate), she continued to teach intenSati. She also began to reflect on the role of physical fitness in American history and cultural life. And she dug deeper into podcasting. With Dr. Hemmer and Dr. Young, she created a limited podcast series, Welcome to your fantasywhich told the story of Steve Banerjee, the impresario behind the Chippendales men’s dance club, and the murder-for-hire charge that preceded his suicide in 1994. Dr Petrzela was the host. Billed as a Spotify Original and co-produced by Gimlet Media and Pineapple Street Studios, Welcome to Your Fantasy was a snarky, steamy true-crime drama set against the backdrop of the sexual, feminist and fitness revolutions of the 1970s. and 1980. . Upon its release in 2021, it was a hit with listeners and received rave reviews from The Times, the new yorker And The Financial Times.

