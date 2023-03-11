Could big new brands be coming to a Gretna entertainment district?





GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) Ikea, Crate and Barrel and Restoration Hardware are the kind of destination brands not yet available in the region that developers dream of in Gretna, says Nebraska State Senator Lou Ann Linehan. Linehan, of Elkhorn, said she drives by Nebraska Crossing at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 31 every day when heading to Lincoln. She says she saw the neighborhood “come from a place that was basically derelict and an eyesore for a very successful mall.” “These same developers want to turn this into a huge tourist destination area,” she said. “And I think it would be amazing, plus there would be hotels, there would be sports complexes, like Legends in Kansas City.” Linehan introduced LB 692, the “Good Life Transformational Projects Act”, which would allow a portion of Nebraska’s 5.5% sales tax to be diverted into new development areas to support new developments in the same area. She said the details are in the works, but as presented, the bill has requirements for a project to qualify, including the expectation that the project would create a number of jobs in depending on the size of the city and that 20% of the sales would come from outside of Nebraska. “We have people going to Kansas City, Denver, Chicago, Des Moines to shop,” Linehan said. The bill would help attract companies that could change that, she said. This would apply to any eligible project in Nebraska, not just Gretna, but that has been the goal. Mayor Mike Evans testified in support. He said the bill could support the entire state, transforming Nebraska from a “drive through” state to a “drive to” state. “Other states across the country are using these incentive packages to attract these types of destinations,” he said. Download our apps today for all our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather straight to your inbox.

