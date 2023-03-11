‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies at 89

1/3

Robert Blake left Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2004. The actor, who had a career spanning more than six decades and won an Emmy for the lead role in “Baretta,” died at the age of 89. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License picture

March 10 (UPI) — Robert Blake, known for playing tough on TV and in movies, died Thursday at age 89. Blake’s daughter, Delinah Blake Hurwitz, confirmed his death in an email to CNN, saying the actor passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday. Noreen Austin, his niece, confirmed his death to Deadline.

Blake was best known for starring in TV series barrette, in which he played undercover New York cop Tony Baretta. The ABC show aired for four seasons from 1975 to 1978, and Blake won an Emmy in 1975 and a Golden Globe in 1976 for the role.

The actor is also known to have been tried for killing his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, in 2001. In 2005, Blake was acquitted of those charges but found liable in a civil suit brought by his children.

Over his six-decade television and film career, Blake has played a rich array of diverse characters, including Perry in 1967 In cold blood, based on Truman Capote’s book about an actual murder in Kansas. Blake has kept good company in his work, appearing in The treasure of the Sierra Madre with Humphrey Bogart and with Clint Eastwood in the television series Rawhide in the 1960s. In 1995, he was in money train with Jennifer Lopez and Woody Harrelson. Blake’s last film credit was in the acclaimed David Lynch film lost highway in 1997.

In total, he appeared in more than 200 films.

Born Michael Gubitosi in Nutley, NJ on September 18, 1933, he performed with his siblings and parents in a song and dance number. The family moved to Los Angeles where Blake eventually found most success, changing his name in 1942. His first role was in the our band shorts playing Mickey, one of the Little Rascals.

Blake later said that his father was “commitably crazy” and abused him psychologically, physically and sexually. Her father died by suicide in 1955.

By then, Blake had established himself in Hollywood and continued to work steadily over the years. But in May 2001, his wife, Bakley, 44, was found shot in the head in a car outside a Los Angeles restaurant where the couple had been dining.

blake said that he had returned to the restaurant to retrieve his own gun, and when he returned, she was dead. He has been accused of arranging his murder on command with a former stuntman he had met on the Barrette together.

Blake was arrested in 2002, the same year Bakley’s children filed a wrongful death civil suit against the actor. During the 2005 trial, it was revealed that Bakley had 10 former husbands and had more than 12 aliases.

Her lawyers argued she had “trapped” him in the marriage by becoming pregnant with their child, who she said was by Christian Brando, the son of Marlon Brando. Blake did not testify in his own defense, but the stuntman who testified against him had a history of drug addiction and Blake was later acquitted.

The murder of his wife remains officially unsolved.

Blake’s criminal defense attorney, Gerry Schwartzbach, provided a statement to CNN, saying, in part, that Blake was a “complicated man.”

“He and I spent part of almost all of our days together during the year I lived in Los Angeles working on his case. We had a strong bond. I am saddened by his passing, but happy that he is no longer in pain.”

After it was ordered to pay $30 million to Bakley’s children, Blake filed for bankruptcy. The amount was later reduced to $15 million.

In 2011, Blake published his memoirs, Tales of a Rascal: What I Did for Love. In his later years, he played music and lived quietly in Los Angeles. He is survived by his children, Noah Blake, Rose Bakley and Hurwitz.