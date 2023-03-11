For many in LA County, the long COVID has limited their daily lives

According to a recent survey, most Los Angeles County residents who had long COVID reported experiencing symptoms severe enough to limit their daily activities for more than four weeks after being infected.

The findings shed light on the prevalence of the still poorly understood syndrome as well as the continued risk posed by the coronavirus even as the number of new cases declines.

These data show us that, for some people, the impacts of COVID can last much longer than the initial acute infection, said LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

As part of an investigation by USC COVID-19 Pandemic Research Center in collaboration with the county health department, residents were asked if they had experienced any of a range of symptoms lasting more than four weeks after their initial infection with COVID-19.

Of the 675 people who answered this question in January and February, 54% said they had had at least one, according to findings presented by Ferrer during a briefing late last month.

The most frequently reported symptoms were tiredness or extreme tiredness, brain fog, and persistent cough. Other illnesses included depression or anxiety, body aches, trouble sleeping, headaches, joint pain, difficulty breathing, and loss of taste or smell.

Among self-reported long-haulers, 77% said their symptoms limited their typical daily activities to some degree, such as going to work or school, taking care of personal needs or socializing with others. A quarter of them said they had experienced significant limitations.

Most people with long COVID slowly start to get better. However, there are also people who have had long COVID for several months or even years, sometimes resulting in disability, Ferrer said.

Survey respondents were randomly sampled and weighted to represent county demographics, according to the Department of Public Health.

The precise prevalence of long COVID is still a subject of study and debate. Survey data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Census Bureau suggest 27.4% of adults in the country who have ever had COVID-19 and 14.7% of all adults suffer from symptoms that last three months or more.

Regarding the difference in symptom length between the LA County and federal surveys, Ferrer said neither was good or bad. They both capture a different group of people who would be eligible to tell us about their experiences.

Either way, the repercussions can be serious. A study released by the CDC in December found that long COVID was implicated in more than 3,500 deaths nationwide between January 2020 and June 2022.

This is a serious problem that is the enduring part of the pandemic, said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla. We have no definitive treatment for any component of long COVID, of which there are several.

During a recent discussion along with Dr. Robert Wachter, chairman of the department of medicine at UC San Francisco, said Topol, Weve left those people hanging. We couldn’t find anything to help treat them.

This is serious business because we have tens of millions of people in the world who are suffering, he added.

Researchers have suggested several possible root causes for the long COVID. One theory is that viral reservoirs could linger in the body months or even years after an infection clears.

Others include the possibility that certain infections cause blood clotting problems that damage the circulatory system; that the coronavirus could destroy key tissues during the acute phase of an infection, resulting in longer-lasting illness; and that the virus triggers an overactive immune response that leads to harmful inflammation or induces certain antibodies to attack the patient’s own cells.

Although Ferrer said: No one is immune to long COVID, even if you are healthy and even if your infection is mild, certain factors could make a person more likely to develop persistent symptoms.

Those most at risk include people who were unvaccinated, who suffered from more severe COVID-19 illness, or who had underlying health conditions prior to infection. Children who have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, are also more vulnerable to long COVID.

LA County residents with questions about long COVID, or who need help identifying or accessing resources, can contact the Department of Public Health at (833) 540-0473 daily from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For those looking to reduce their chances of getting long COVID, Ferrer suggested keeping up to date with vaccinations, testing if they are exposed to the coronavirus or if an infection is suspected, and starting treatment quickly if needed.

The best way to prevent long COVID is, obviously, to avoid getting infected or re-infected, she said. When doing the activities you enjoy, assess the situation that will be there, potential exposures, and put common sense protections in place when warranted.