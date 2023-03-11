Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien turns down roles after producer’s sexual advances





Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images ) Everyone knows how having a shitty boss can ruin your professional life, but for stranger things actress Grace Van Dien, it prompted her to stop pursuing acting projects altogether. As Variety reportedthe actress revealed in a recent Twitch stream that she had turned down at least four film roles in the past two and a half weeks after a film producer made unwanted sexual advances. In a Tuesday Twitch stream, the actor who played the cheerleader, Chrissyin the latest season of the Netflix show, explained her decision to stream more, explaining that she hadn’t had the best experiences with certain people [she] had to work for. One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to like it, he hired a girl he was sleeping with and then he asked me to do a threesome with them, he said. she says. He is my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried. Yeah. Personally, this is not the kind of collaboration I seek to do with my colleagues. Some viewers asked how the streaming who has long been criticized for being misogynistic space This supports brotherhood culture could be better for his mental health, to which she replied: I can stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them. Noted. Van Dien spreads by playing video games like value And Fortnite under the name Blue Fille to an audience of approximately 280,000 followers. Van Dien says that she handled the inappropriate proposal in the right way and reported the incident to management. A colleague, who heard what happened, backed and supported her, asking Van Dien if she needed to step back from the situation. My teammate, she was there with me and said, did I hear that right? And I was like, Yeah. And she said to me, do you want to go for a walk? G/O Media may receive a commission We just had a miserable time. We cried a lot on this shoot, she added. (We don’t know what movie she was talking about. According to her IMDB pagethree recent films in which she appears are in post-production.) Van Dien seems hopeful about her move to streaming, where she won’t be submissive to her boss who picks on her. And it seems like walking away from the camera won’t be permanent: I’m happy here and I’m developing my own projects, she said during the stream. I hope someone decides to fund them, because then I can control my own set, and I won’t ask my actors to sleep with me, so… that’s cool, right? I think cool is an understatement, but I get his point! Hollywood’s power men have proven time and time again just how awful the industry can be for young women, and so few face it. consequences. I commend Van Dien for speaking up in a culture that prefers her to say nothing at all and walk away from it all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jezebel.com/stranger-things-grace-van-dien-movie-producer-1850212189 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos