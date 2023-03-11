Trump can’t exclude ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from rape accuser’s trial





NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Donald Trump’s efforts to exclude an “Access Hollywood” tape of him making vulgar comments about women from a libel suit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who says the former president raped her in the mid-1990s. Carroll sought to introduce an excerpt from the tape, which was recorded in 2005 and where Trump bragged about forcing himself on women, as evidence that Trump had a propensity for sexual assault comparable to his own. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said while propensity evidence is not generally admissible, a reasonable jury might find that Trump admitted in the tape “that he did in fact have genital contact.” women in the past without their consent, or that he attempted to do so.” Trump denied raping Carroll. His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Carroll’s attorneys, through a spokesperson, declined to comment. The 23-page decision came in the first of two libel lawsuits against Carroll over his alleged meeting with Trump in a locker room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. Carroll sued Trump in 2019 after he told a White House reporter that he didn’t know Carroll, that she wasn’t his type, and that she made up the rape allegation to sell her memoir. She sued again in 2022 after Trump repeated his denials online. In the “Access Hollywood” excerpt, Trump graphically described his failed attempt to have sex with a married woman and described himself as being attracted to beautiful women. “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kissing. I’m not even waiting. And when you’re a star, they let you,” Trump said. “Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.” The tape was released in October 2016 and threatened to upend Trump’s run for the White House. He defeated Hillary Clinton the following month to become president. Kaplan also rejected Trump’s offer to exclude the testimony of two other women who claimed to have sexually assaulted them. One, Jessica Leeds, said Trump groped her as she sat next to her on a 1979 flight to New York from Texas. The other, Natasha Stoynoff, said Trump attacked her in 2005 at her Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where she went to interview him and his wife Melania for People magazine. Trump denied that the two incidents happened. Carroll’s second lawsuit also includes a battery complaint under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims of sexual abuse to sue their abusers even if statutes of limitations have run out. A trial on April 25 is scheduled. The cases are Carroll v. Trump, US District Court, Southern District of New York, Nos. 20-00731 and 22-10016. Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Daniel Wallis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

