Aesthetics of the camps | News, Sports, Jobs

SARANAC LAKE – Daniel A. Bruce clapped twice, and a wooden spiral – a picket looped into an otherwise traditional white picket fence – began to spin, creating a mesmerizing optical illusion.

“Art is entertainment” he said.

by Bruce “Aunt Matilda’s Americana” The show opened at BluSeed Studios last week and features around 40 of his sculptures. It has the wooden fence attached to a Clapper sound-activated switch, so anyone in the living room can stop or start the engine at will.

Bruce is a diverse sculptor, working with a wide range of materials – wood, motors, metal, glass, paint, light, cotton balls and neon.

Neon is an urban medium, Bruce said, born of industrialization and science, but its function is still largely that of blue-collar workers – the voice of bar lights and advertising.

“My work has always had this dialectic between the urban and the rural”, he said.

This can be seen in the framing of a collection of photo prints he made in 2019, also titled “Aunt Mathilde’s Americana.” On the gallery windowsills are photos of celebrities, dogs and landscapes, printed in ink on 120-grit sandpaper, matted in New York pizza boxes and framed in barn wood Adirondack.

There is a tension in Bruce’s work between high art and high art, which embraces and rejects both.

Bruce grew up on farmland here – his father was a bricklayer, his mother a hairdresser. He said he didn’t realize the aesthetic value of this area until he moved away from it. His resume includes training at the Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia, the Rhode Island School of Design, the Edinburgh College of Art in Scotland, and the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute in Utica.

Bruce has spent the past 18 years in New York, but four months ago he returned to his hometown of Saranac Lake. He said he was spinning his wheels in New York and had to get out.

Now it starts again. His studio is his father’s garage. It was there that he created his latest work — the sign announcing the “Aunt Matilda’s Americana” show, which is done in the Adirondack style of woodworking. Of course, he said, he had to go overboard and throw all those twigs at it, go over the top and add some “camp.”

Stepping into the gallery is like stepping into an eccentric aunt’s cabin.

“It’s like a giant cabinet of curiosities” said Bruce.

It seems that many different artists have contributed to this show. This is the result of his varied interests in hardware. Not only do his sculptures mix various materials, but they also mix cultural signifiers.

“It’s a survey of gay culture as it relates to American popular art,” Bruce wrote in his artist statement.

“As a gay man, being part of this community and expressing gay identities, concerns and struggles in the artwork was important to me,” said Bruce.

Opening the door to an intricate church-shaped mailbox, viewers can see two groomsmen standing at the altar at the other end. One of the photos printed on the sandpaper is gay director John Waters as a boy. A barber pole bears the colors of Pride. The structural poles in the upstairs room hold oversized air fresheners scented with coffee, sawdust, gasoline, manure, and bleach. Bruce calls them “scents of prescribed masculinity.”

Even the title of the show, “Aunt Matilda” is gay slang, Bruce said — a term one gay man might use to describe another.

This means that the title of the show could be read in two ways. This could be considered a literal Aunt Matilda, a fictional character – her collection of Americana. Or it could be Aunt Matilda, the artist, their take on Americana.

Bruce’s sculptures look at and draw inspiration from premodern, modern and postmodern art.

Folk art dates back to the pre-modern art tradition. Recontextualizing household items as art is a post-modern convention. Bruce said that one of the values ​​of modern art is to produce something “So brilliant and well done that it almost makes it disappear.” The creative process is irrelevant. It just exists.

In the back corner of the gallery is an oversized fish-shaped white wine bottle – 6 feet tall. Bruce said he spent about a year sanding, painting and sculpting it. But, he added, thousands of full-size bottles have been produced over the years.

“The inviting sheen of softly painted wooden facsimiles speaks to the gulf between the handmade and the mass-produced,” he wrote in his artist statement.

It uses modern tools – like CNC routers – but also uses old-fashioned elbow grease.

“I embrace both tradition and emerging technologies to illuminate the manufactured disparity between high and low culture,” Bruce wrote in his artist statement.

His work is rooted in philosophy and criticism, but he takes humor as an avenue to get there.

Bruce said he was tired of the art that is “shocking” to shock. He prefers the type of shock that arouses curiosity and joy.

“I like things to be humorous. I like that people can have fun with something,” said Bruce.

There are several interactive elements to this show, reminiscent of Bruce’s childhood hobbies.

In his youth, he collected broken coins – throwing change into these machines at museums, tourist sites and monuments that stretch, flatten and stamp coins with slogans and designs.

He liked the exclusivity of having a penny that would only be made at the Grand Canyon, as well as the engaging process of breaking pennies.

“You have actively participated in changing this penny”, he said.

Visitors to the gallery should bring their own change, as for 25 cents they can have their fortune told by a rock. On the stage at the back of the gallery is a “fortune-telling rock” it takes shifts.

Bruce said it was a group effort to make this sculpture. Family and friends helped with music, electrical work and assembly. He was basically a “director” for the project, he said. But that’s how artists work. Artists use the world, he says. None of this is possible without the whole world. He said he was grateful to the people who invented plywood, the people who cut the boards, the people who delivered and sold it. His work relied on people all along the supply chain, all over the world.

Bruce said the sculpture is the “bastard child” of the art world, but he loves it.

On one wall are a dozen massive keys, each with a unique keyring. Bruce said he got used to noticing people’s key chains in New York. Keychains are a cheap and functional accessory, he said. They are not taken seriously but are all key elements of self-expression.

“Using mundane materials like wood, sandpaper and metal, the selected works bear witness to a tradition of sculptural construction while noticing the transformation of everyday objects into something more,” he wrote. “Often overlooked areas of folk art and belief, and the diminished history and signifiers of queer society act as touchstones for deeper reflection on masculinity, politics, mythologies, and the place consumerism in American society.

“Aunt Matilda’s Americana” opened on March 4 and will continue until April 23. There will be a closing reception on April 23 at 5 p.m. when Bruce is at the gallery to speak with attendees. The BluSeed gallery is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox