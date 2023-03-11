New York actor plays Gaston in Ramsey Theater Company’s Beauty and the Beast





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) — Arts of Southern Kentucky has announced that actor Jesse Luttrell will join Ramsey Theater Company’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Luttrell has traveled the country since childhood. Over the years, he has been part of several productions, including Beauty and the Beast. Jesse Lutrell (Photo submitted) I’m beyond thrilled to not only be back to my all-time favorite role, but to be a part of the Ramsey Theater Company’s inaugural production, Luttrell said. It is rare for you to be part of the beginning of something so important and wonderful for the community. Theater brings people together; stories unite us and musical theater is the best vehicle for collaboration between theater professionals, students and the community at large. Jesse’s casting is unique to me as a director since he’s played the role of Gaston twice before. I can’t wait to see what he brings to the table with this story, while getting a fresh look at this Gaston. I can already tell that there is going to be a lot of fun in the rehearsal room when I work with this trio, and I can’t wait,” said Elise Charny, production manager. Luttrell is the newest addition to the Ramsey Theater Company, joining previously announced cast members: Emily Pellecchia as Belle, Jesse McFarland as Beast and Craig Schulman as Maurice. I had the fabulous opportunity to attend Jesse’s last show in New York. Her stage presence and powerful voice were truly breathtaking. I look forward to working with him. It’s going to be a lot of fun, said Pellecchia. I haven’t been able to meet Jesse in person yet, but being friends with him on social media, I can tell he is a hardworking person. I look forward to working with him! He also has a pretty cool first name, McFarland said. On April 1, an in-person casting call for the lead roles and ensemble will take place at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., singing and dancing auditions for 15 to 18 year olds will take place. Adults, college-aged and older, will have song and dance auditions from 4-7 p.m. To audition in person, email Charny at [email protected] to book an individual audition time. To accommodate friends and family of the cast and to meet demand from interested customers, SKyPAC has added an additional performance on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this new show are on sale. The performance on Saturday June 24 is almost sold out. Beauty and the Beast is the third and final Broadway production in the 2022-2023 Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway Series, sponsored by Robert P. Ramsey. Tickets are available online at www.theyskypac.comby calling 270-904-1880, or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green. Tickets start at $35. Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

