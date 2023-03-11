Teyana Taylor takes Plaid for Essence Black Women in Hollywood 2023 – WWD





Teyana Taylor made a stunning arrival at the 2023 Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles. Teyana Taylor at Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for variety Taylor opted for mixed designs, wearing Kidill plaid pants in a yellow and black plaid print with a matching blue and green plaid print overskirt, a cropped blazer and a high neck shirt. Teyana Taylor at Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety She added an edgy touch with a gold gold ear cuff, lip ring and choker necklace. Her hair was styled in a long black mullet adorned with gold coins. She debuted the hairstyle on her Instagram on February 24. Niecy Nash, Tamera Mowry, Meagan Good and Sheryl Lee Ralph were other guests who attended the star-studded event. Teyana Taylor at Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety Taylor continues to show off her style at recent events. For Christian Cowan’s fashion show, she donned a blue denim ensemble with a jeweled bra and panties. For Thom Browne’s New York Fashion Week Fall 2023 show in February, she again mixed patterns in a tartan print ensemble with plaid additions. Along with delivering looks, Taylor is venturing further into the film industry, gearing up to appear in “One Thousand and One.” The film, about a mother and son, will hit theaters on March 31 and has already won the American Drama Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Taylor also has her own production company, called The Aunties Production. Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards honored black women who have changed Hollywood over the past year. Besides Ralph, other winners included “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Yara Shahidi, “Till” actress Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis. Prizes included a private performance by R&B singer Chlöe and lunch.

