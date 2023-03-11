Christina Ricci is struggling to separate from the alter ego of the Yellowjackets | Entertainment
Christina Ricci “can’t separate” from her “Yellow Vests” character.
The 43-year-old actress portrays nurse and social outcast Misty Quigley in the thriller and admitted she’s ‘over-identified’ with her alter ego, so she struggles when people praise the comedic side of her work on the show because she feels like we’re making fun of her. To.
She told Rolling Stone magazine: With Misty, it’s sometimes written in a way that could be interpreted as zany.
“To play her and to ground the character, I have to come from such an inner place. But then when people say how funny she is, it’s like I’m making fun of her. I got too identified with the character so that I can’t separate myself as an artist from the real person I’m playing.
Christina shot to fame playing Wednesday Addams in 1991’s “Addams Family” and the sequel “Addams Family Values” two years later and she can’t say whether the goth character influenced her personality, or the other way around.
She said: There’s a lot of chicken and egg stuff.
I was doing commercials and I wanted to kill myself. When I started to play real, real, dramatic, it was a great relief. I really enjoyed this part. I wasn’t a happy kid, so the idea that I didn’t have to pretend to be was really great.
The ‘Ice Storm’ actress suffered from anorexia during a period in her teenage years and was also depressed and anxious, joking about her mental health issues which led to some “wild times”.
She said: I struggled to manage my childhood and adjust to adulthood. I had a lot of very wild moments
I have never been clinically depressed. I would just joke that I wish it was worse so I could go to the hospital, take a f****** break and I didn’t have to make a choice. Please take all my choices away from me.
Christina thinks things have improved for women in Hollywood in recent years and she admitted it’s a “relief” to know that it’s no longer acceptable to criticize actresses’ body shapes.
She said: The number of years of trying to make sure no one can criticize you for the way you look, I’ve really embraced this body positivity thing.
It’s such a relief to know that no one has the right to call you fat. [When] people complain about things like that, I’m always like, didn’t you hear? We don’t have to worry about that anymore!
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos