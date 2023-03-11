E. Jean Carroll trial: Judge says jury can see ‘Access Hollywood’ tape









A federal judge friday stated that. Jean Carroll, in his defamation case against former President Donald Trump, can use as evidence the testimony of two other sexual assault accusers as well as the Access Hollywood tape, in which he boasted he could grope women. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Trump’s request that the judge bar the accusers from testifying at trial. Trump also asked the judge to prevent the Access Hollywood tape from being played during the trial. Carroll, the former magazine columnist who sued Trump for defamation after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s, said she would call Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, two women who made allegations against Trump in 2016 , as well as the use of their videotaped depositions. Stoynoff alleged Trump sexually assaulted her while reporting an article about Trump and his wife, Melania, for People magazine. Leeds alleged Trump groped her while they were on a plane together. Trump has denied both allegations, as well as Carrolls’ rape allegations. In Friday’s NoticeThe judge pointed to court rules passed by Congress in 1994 that state that in a civil case based on one party’s sexual assault, evidence that the defendant committed any other sexual assault may be admitted at trial. The judge said that while Carrolls’ case is a defamation case, she must prove that Trump sexually assaulted her to win. As a result, this is indeed a case based on sexual assault, even under the categorical approach, said Kaplan, who sits on the federal bench for the Southern District of New York. The judge noted that Trump had publicly denied the charges of the other women Carroll is seeking to put on the stand and said Trump had the right to put those denials to the jury. Carroll also seeks to present statements made by Trump during the 2016 campaign about his accusers as evidence. Kaplan is slow to rule on the admissibility of these statements. Trump’s attorneys had argued that the Access Hollywood tape was irrelevant and highly prejudicial. They argued that the testimony of the other two accusers would offer no relevant or meaningful insight into the central issue. We maintain the utmost confidence that our client will be exonerated at the upcoming trial, Trump attorney Alina Habba said Friday. A spokesperson for Carrolls’ attorneys declined to comment on the new ruling. The case is set to go to trial in April pending a DC appeals court ruling that could determine whether the case proceeds against Trump. Carroll also sued Trump for battery and defamation in a separate lawsuit under a new New York law. The judge has not determined whether the tries will be combined. This story has been updated with additional developments.

