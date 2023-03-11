Robert Blake, ‘Baretta’ actor acquitted over wife’s murder, dies at 89

Robert Blake, a child actor who grew up in roles playing characters on both sides of the law, including a murderous drifter in In Cold Blood and a master of disguise detective in the 1970s series Baretta, but later became the center of a lifelong true whodunnit after being tried and acquitted of the murder of his wife, died March 9 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 89 years old.

The cause was heart disease, according to a statement from a niece, Noreen Austin.

Mr. Blakes’ screen credits spanned six decades beginning with the our band cast in the late 1930s as the mischievous Mickey. In a brief moment opposite Humphrey Bogart in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948), Mr. Blake played a Mexican boy who sells a winning, but fateful, lottery ticket to a fallen prospector.

Later, Mr. Blake built his career around a badass image which he said reflected his difficult path in life: telling stories of an abusive father and times as an adult in which he was contemplating suicide. Many things in this world are worth hating, he told an interviewer in 1975.

Directors and actors have described Mr. Blake as notoriously unpredictable. He became known for his drug and alcohol addictions and spent time in the 1990s living in his parked van in the Hollywood Hills. He was so temperamental that other actors refused to work with him, including being banned from Saturday Night Live after a guest appearance in 1982.

You just had to hold on tight, Baretta creator Stephen J. Cannell told People magazine.

At the height of his fame in the 1970s, Mr Blake seemed to bask in his live wire reputation. He wore a street snarl in talk show interviews once insulting filmmaker and actor Orson Welles on The Tonight Show for being fat, another time monosyllabically on The Merv Griffin Show with mostly just a man and cool as his responses. . He often wore tight T-shirts that showed off his compact 5-foot-4 frame.

Sometimes he was accompanied by a white cockatoo, Fred, who was his sidekick on Baretta, which aired on ABC from 1975 to 1978. Barettas sloganYou Can Take This To The Bank was both a pat on the back for solving a case and a commentary on enduring miseries.

He had largely disappeared from the public eye in May 2001 when he and his second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, went to dinner at Vitellos, an Italian restaurant in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. After the meal, Bakley was shot at close range inside their car in the parking lot.

Mr Blake told investigators he returned to the restaurant to retrieve a handgun he had left behind. (Another weapon used in the murder was found in a trash can.)

Almost a year later, on April 18, 2002, police arrested Mr. Blake at his home in Hidden Hills, a gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains. The three-month trial, which began in late 2004, became a bewitching mix of rising and falling celebrities and salacious details.

Bakley, who had a string of fraud-related crimes on his rap sheet, used various aliases and had nine former husbands, had met Mr Blake in 1999 at a nightclub and had sex with him in his car , according to court testimony. She then gave birth to a daughter, Rose. Tests confirmed that Mr Blake was the father, despite Bakley’s earlier belief that the baby was the child of Christian Brando, Marlon Brando’s eldest son.

Mr Blake married Bakley in 2000, but witnesses described their marriage as turbulent and said Mr Blake said he wanted to smother her. Bakley lived in a separate house on the property. It was not a heavenly marriage, Assistant Los Angeles County District Attorney Shellie Samuels told the jury. He hated her.

Mr Blake was charged with murder under special circumstances, a capital crime, but prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. Mr. Blake pleaded not guilty.

In 2002, a prison interview with The Post

During the trial, two stuntmen testified that Mr. Blake tried to hire them for the murder. Outside the courthouse, he occasionally strummed a guitar and sang Over the Rainbow and Amazing Grace. In March 2005, a jury decided that prosecutors had not proven The guilt of Mr. Blakes. In post-trial interviews, some jurors said the stunt performers had credibility issues due to admitted drug addictions.

Ms. Bakley’s four children later won a $30 million civil judgment for wrongful death. The amount was reduced to $15 million. Mr. Blake has filed for bankruptcy.

In a 2006 interview near the anniversary of his acquittal, Mr Blake showed his characteristic mix of darkness and volatility as he tried to rebuild his life. He was then working as a squire on a ranch in Malibu, California.

I woke up some nights and wanted to drive until the car fell off a cliff, he told The Associated Press. And an hour later, poetry comes to me. I want to go play. I want to go teach. I want to dance.

He then almost stopped the interview and attacked the AP journalist.

You ask too many questions, he barked. Don’t you know that you shouldn’t interrupt an actor when he’s on a roll?

Michel James Viencio Gubitosi was born in Nutley, NJ on September 18, 1933, and described his childhood as a ruthless struggle. Many of his accounts could not be corroborated, but there was no doubt that he saw himself as bearing emotional scars.

He told CNN in 2012 that his mother tried to abort him with a clothes hanger. He accused his father, described in articles at the time as a blacksmith, of sexual abuse and locking him in a closet even as he sought to take advantage of his children during the Depression.

Mr Blake said when he was just 2 he joined his older brother and sister in a song and dance act, Three Little Hillbillies, in parks while his father played guitar. Afraid, Mr. Blake recalled the feelings of his time as a child performer. We had to eat and my parents saw it as a good way to do it.

The family uprooted to California in 1938 and soon young Michael (whose name evolved into Bobby Blake and then Robert Blake in the 1950s) was hired as an extra, then as a regular, on the Our Gang shorts, which then was broadcast on television as The Little Rascals with characters such as Spanky, Alfalfa and Buckwheat.

Mr. Blake found steady work as a child, emphasizing his brown eyes and mop of black hair. In 1942 he had the title role in Mokey as a boy adjusting to his new stepmother played by Donna Reed. He had a small role in a drama about concentration camp escapees, The seventh cross (1944), starring Spencer Tracy.

Mr Blake was drafted into the army in 1950 after failing to enter the draft. He was stationed in Alaska for several years. He returned to acting, but work was infrequent and he drifted into long periods of drug use.

His decisive role came in In cold blood, the 1967 film adaptation of Truman Capotes’ account of the Clutter family murder in Kansas. Mr. Blakes’ portrayal of one of the killers, Perry Smith, has won acclaim for his sociopathic brutality.

I thought Mr. Clutter was a very nice gentleman, says Mr. Blakes’ character in the film. I thought so until I slit his throat.

Critic Roger Ebert called Mr. Blake and Scott Wilson (playing the other killer, Richard Hickock) so good they go beyond performance and almost into life.

Upcoming Mr. Blakes films passed without notice, including Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here (1969) as a hunted Native American by jurist Robert Redford, and Busting (1974), a crime story starring Elliott Gould. Mr Blake told Playboy he was contemplating suicide and had sought psychiatric treatment. (His father committed suicide in 1955 at age 48.)

Mr Blake has often called his disdain for television as befitting his talents. When the opportunity arose for Baretta, a character named Cannell after the Italian-made gun, Beretta M. Blake said the steady paycheck and potential of millions of viewers each week was too much to be left out.

Mr. Blake received a Emmys in 1975 for Baretta’s Outstanding Lead Actor, about a detective who lived a fleabag life and relied on clever disguises to solve crimes. The show took the form of a modified version of the crime drama Toma after star Tony Musante left. Mr. Blake said he had a hand in writing and directing many episodes of Baretta, but never asked for credit.

In the 1980s he appeared in a TV movie, blood feud (1983), as Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, and in 1985 in an NBC series he created, city ​​of hell, playing a tough but kind priest in Los Angeles. Mr Blake said that once again suicidal thoughts arose.

One morning I realized I only had days, maybe hours, left to stick a gun in my mouth and pull the trigger, he told the Los Angeles Times in 1992.

Robert Blake and Piers Morgan star in combative TV interview

His last high-profile acting role was in David Lynch’s 1997 film Lost Highway, about a man accused of killing his wife. The character of Mr. Blakes, referred to as Mystery Man in the credits, is an ashen-faced wanderer believed to be a manifestation of the killer’s spirit and guilt.

Mr. Blake’s first and third marriages, to actresses Sondra Kerr and Pamela Hudak, respectively, ended in divorce. In addition to her daughter with Bakley, survivors include two children from her first marriage.

In 2011, Mr. Blake wrote a memoir, Tales of a rascal: what I did for love, detailing his career and life. Shortly after, he appeared on CNN, where he told British journalist Piers Morgan that he didn’t want to discuss Bakley’s death, noting that it wasn’t the most important thing in my life.