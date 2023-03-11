Powerball winner Edwin Castro buys $25.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion





The greatest lottery winner of all time now has a mansion in the Hollywood Hills. Last month, California lottery officials named Edwin Castro the winner of November’s record $2.04 billion Powerball draw, the biggest prize in US lottery history. Castro bought a $25.5 million mansion in the foothills of Los Angeles Countyaccording to real estate publication DirtAnd the Los Angeles Times. The house sold on March 1 according to Zillowrecordings. Estimated refinance payment: $154,350 per month. The specifications The nearly 14,000 square foot mansion sits on 0.58 acres and features an infinity pool, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and other common areas. The main room is on the third floor and has its own balcony. Most of the house, which sports an outdoor infinity pool and fireplace, is made up of glass walls, as seen in the photos. “Shocked and Ecstatic” Castro did not appear at a news conference announcing his victory last month, but sent a written statement to officials saying he was “shocked and delighted” to have won. He wrote that he was happy that California public schools benefited from the lottery because he identified as “being educated in the California public education system”. Officials said Castro chose the lump sum payment over the annuity option, which would have given him his earnings over 30 annual payments. By choosing the lump sum, Castro received $997.6 million, but that’s before taxes. USA TODAY estimated that the jackpot winner would likely end up with $628.5 million after taxes, assuming no other deductions were made. Treasure in the trash:She threw her scratch off lottery tickets in the trash. Then realized that she had won $1 million. Deportations on the rise:Groundbreaking study shows suburban renters face more evictions across US Do you like the ranch?Could Hidden Valley’s new ice cream be your new… treat? The highest jackpots in Powerball history Here are the biggest Powerball jackpots in history, according to the lottery game. $2.04 billion on November 7, 2022; California.

$1.586 billion on January 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$768.4 million on March 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

$758.7 million on August 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

$754.6 million on February 6, 2023; Washington.

$731.1 million on January 20, 2021; Maryland.

$699.8 million on October 4, 2021; California.

$687.8 million on October 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

$632.6 million on January 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.

$590.5 million on May 18, 2013; Florida. Biggest lottery prizes in US history Here are the biggest lottery prizes in US history, including Mega Millions. Mega Millions Lucky Numbers:These patterns may reveal an answer $2.04 billion, Powerball, November 7, 2022: Won in California.

$1.586 billion, Powerball, January 13, 2016: three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina.

$1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan 13, 2023: Won in Maine.

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois.

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan 22, 2021: Won in Michigan.

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin.

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts.

$754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023; Won in Washington.

$730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. Contributor: Jordan Mendoza Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter@nataliealund.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/03/10/powerball-winner-buys-25-million-mansion/11442710002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos