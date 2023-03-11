Robert Blake, actor who was tried for the murder of his wife, dies at 89 | American News

Robert Blake, the Emmy-winning artist who was tried and acquitted for the murder of his wife, has died aged 89.

A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died of heart disease, surrounded by his family at his home in Los Angeles.

Blakes’ career never recovered from the long ordeal that began with the shooting death of his wife Bonny Lee Bakley outside a Studio City restaurant on May 4, 2001.

He was adamant that he had not killed his wife, and a jury eventually acquitted him. But a civil jury would find him responsible for her death and order him to pay $30 million to the Bakleys family, a judgment that put him out of business.

The daughter he and Bakley had together, Rose Lenore, was raised by other parents and went for years without seeing Blake, until they spoke in 2019. She would tell People magazine that she called him Robert, not Dad.

As a young man, Blake starred in Our Gang comedies and starred in the classic movie The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. As an adult, he was praised for his portrayal of murderous Perry Smith in Truman Capotes’ bestselling film In Cold Blood.

His career culminated with the television detective series Baretta from 1975 to 1978. He played the role of a detective who carried a cockatoo on his shoulder and liked disguises. It was typical of his specialty, portraying soft-hearted tough guys, and his signature line Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time was often quoted.

Blake in court in 2004. Photography: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blake was nominated for an Emmy in 1977 for his portrayal of Tony Baretta, although behind the scenes the show was rocked by arguments involving the wayward star. He later admitted to having struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction early in his life.

In 1993, Blake received another Emmy nomination for the title role in Judgment Day: The John List Story.

depicting a soft-spoken, observant man who murdered his wife and three children.

Blake’s career had slowed long before the trial. He only made a handful of screen appearances after the mid-1980s; his last project was in David Lynchs Lost Highway, released in 1997.

According to her niece, Blake spent her later years listening to jazz music, playing guitar, reading poetry, and watching many classic Hollywood movies.

Blake married actor Sondra Kerr married in 1961 and they had two children, Noah and Delinah. They divorced in 1983.

His fateful meeting with Bakley took place in 1999 at a jazz club where he went to escape loneliness. I was 67 or 68 years old. My life was on hold. My career was at a standstill, he said in an interview in 2002. I was alone for a long time.

He said he had no reason not to like Bakley: She pulled me out of the stands and put me back in the arena. I had a reason to live.

When Bakley gave birth to a baby girl, she named Christian Brando, son of Marlon, as her father. But the DNA tests pointed to Blake.

Blake saw the baby girl, named Rosie, for the first time when she was two months old and she became the center of his life. He married Bakley because of the child. Rosie is my blood. Rosie calls me, he says. I have no doubt that Rosie and I will be walking towards sunset together.

Prosecutors allegedly claim he planned to kill Bakley to gain sole custody of the baby and were trying to hire hitmen for the job. But the evidence was confusing and a jury rejected that theory.

On his last night alive, the couple dined at the restaurant. He claimed she was shot when he left her in the car and returned to the restaurant to retrieve a handgun he had inadvertently left behind. The police were initially baffled and Blake was not arrested until a year later.